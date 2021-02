Se requiere material de votación en español en 31 condados de Florida tras una victoria del derecho al voto

“It shouldn’t have taken this long, what @latinojustice & the plaintiff’s organizations are doing is ensuring that we are monitoring and observing violations of the Voting Rights Act,” said Miranda Galindo regarding the settlement in Rivera v. Barton.



— LatinoJustice PRLDEF (@latinojustice) February 4, 2021