Un mensaje para todo el mundo desde el almacén de Amazon en Bessemer

There is a lot of news about Amazon today, but this is what I care about most. The people are taking a stand, and per usual, Black women are blazing the trail.



When we organize and stand together, we are stronger. Unions have always been at the heart of the movement.



I love it. https://t.co/mJuuwPR8Vr

— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) February 2, 2021