Los demócratas progresistas muestran a Biden lo que es una reforma "amplia"

People must understand the depth of what’s happening here: the President of the United States has ordered a halt to deportations. ICE, a federal agency, is refusing to comply.



There’s no reforming this rogue dept. It’s time for a new, just vision.



#FreeMariana & #AbolishICE https://t.co/USurOjNYw5

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2021