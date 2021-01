La primera prueba real de Biden como presidente no es la transferencia de poder, sino la inmigración

Starting on Jan 20th we'll be starting 100 days of collective action on social media for @JoeBiden to find solutions for the 11+ million undocumented folks in this country.



Keep posted. And keep fighting

Become a Migrant Justice Warrior and join us: https://t.co/lyLhNG00Eb https://t.co/0yUDaKoC4v

— RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) January 13, 2021