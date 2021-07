Tokio 2020 se jugará con el fantasma del Covid-19

Japan's 2021 Nippon Professional Baseball season kicked off on March 26th.

Did you catch SoftBank Robotics Corp.'s Pepper robots cheering on the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks baseball team at the PayPay Dome? We're cheering with them every game!

