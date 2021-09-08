The United States about to go into default

Through a letter sent to the leaders of Congress, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, warned that her entity would be a month away from running out of cash, pointing out that the extraordinary means are being exhausted so that the federal government can stay within the legal limit of indebtedness. He invited them not to wait until the last minute to reach an agreement that does not undermine the trust of the market and the consumers.

In the document, Yellen highlights that once the taken measures and available cash have been exhausted, "the United States will not be able to meet its obligations for the first time in our history," while indicating that, due to the current uncertainty, her department could not determine a specific date for the duration of the "extraordinary" measures.

In this vein, the United States could face a scenario in which payments on the national debt would be suspended next October. The US economy would enter a state of "default" if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt limit, an action that had been suspended during the Donald Trump administration.

The letter informing about this "ultimatum" was addressed to the Speaker of the Lower House, Nancy Pelosi and the leader of the Senate Majority, Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, as well as to the Republicans of the House of Representatives and the Upper House, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.

This was the statement from the Secretary of the Treasury on Monday, September 6, during the celebration of Labor Day in the United States.