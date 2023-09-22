Biden Administration grants temporary protected status to more Venezuelan immigrants

After New York Mayor Eric Adams pressured the federal government to grant work authorizations and temporary protected status to Venezuelans living in the city's shelter system, the White House recently granted these benefits to more than 200,000 immigrants.

“More than 116,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City since last spring in search of the American Dream. Our administration and our partners across the city have led the calls to ‘Let Them Work,’ so I want to thank President Biden for hearing our entire coalition, including our hard-working congressional delegation, and taking this important step that will bring hope to the thousands of Venezuelan asylum seekers currently in our care who will now be immediately eligible for Temporary Protected Status,” highlighted Adams through a statement issued after learning of the presidential decision.

Work Permit and Permanence

Without fear of being deported, Venezuelan immigrants who have lived in the United States since July will now have the opportunity to work to support themselves and not depend on city services.

It is important to emphasize that the new designation will not allow anyone who crossed the border after July 31 to apply for protected status.

Adams also pointed out:

I am hopeful that we can continue to partner with President Biden to extend Temporary Protected Status to the tens of thousands of other migrants in our care from other countries.

Previously, the Biden administration had made temporary protected status available to Venezuelans who arrived in the U.S. before March 9, 2021.

The eligibility announcement was first made in 2021, and those immigrants remain eligible to apply for TPS until March 2024.

More Measurements

According to NBCNews, the Biden Administration also announced that it will deploy 800 active-duty troops to assist Customs and Border Protection on the southwest border, in addition to the state's 2,400 National Guard troops.

Likewise, the Department of Homeland Security also announced that it would expand its program to quickly deport migrants who cross as families, a measure that could send a message of deterrence to a growing number of families crossing the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

"I look forward to continued work with our state and federal partners to deliver relief for asylum seekers and longtime New Yorkers with a national decompression strategy and expedited work authorizations so those entering our city and our country can provide for themselves and finally have a shot at living out the American Dream,” concluded Adams.