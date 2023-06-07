America's Mobility of the Future highlights the future of electric vehicles in Latin America

Thousands of businessmen from the automotive and mobility industries met in Nuevo León, Mexico, during the recent America's Mobility of the Future event, where strategies were discussed to promote the electric car and electromobility industry in Latin America.

According to a report from EFE, Ramiro Montero, president of the Nuevo León Automotive Cluster Council, highlighted a 200% increase over the last two years in the sale of electric cars in the United States. China has seen an increase of over 300%.

Montero, also highlighted how Nuevo León has captured historic investments to develop the industry.

In this global environment, the industry in our country brings great dynamism with growth between 7% and 9%.

Following in Tesla's footsteps

The electric car manufacturing industry gained special relevance in Mexico after the announcement of the arrival of Tesla with a new plant in the country, which is the first of its kind in Latin America.

Last February, Tesla and the Mexican government announced the installation in Nuevo León of an electric vehicle mega factory with an investment of more than $5 billion, which is shaping up to be the largest plant for the company.

The Council of the Automotive Cluster of Nuevo León said that the sales of electric cars in the world represent a great boost for the economy, the governor of the state, Samuel García, highlighted the participation of more than 1,000 professionals in the sector during his keynote speech: 'Mobility of the future: What are governments doing?,’ held at the International Business Center (Cintermex) in Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León.

"For me, today is a historic day for being the first time that a Latin American city has an event of this magnitude and I have no doubt that the following years will be even more impressive," said García.

We are thrilled to be participaring alongside @AmChamMexico and @IndexNuevoLeon at America’s Mobility of the Future 2023, the most important exhibition of e-mobility technology in Latin America!



The 2-day event is housing dozens of national and international exhibitors and… pic.twitter.com/tahIBKO9XL — Invest Monterrey (@InvestMonterrey) June 7, 2023

An unprecedented event

Underlining the collaboration between different sectors for the realization of this unprecedented event in Latin America, whose success reflects the growing importance of the industry in the region, it is expected that more investments of this type will continue to arrive in the coming years.

"Here the collaboration between different sectors is brought together and represents a watershed for the development of our automotive industry in the region," added Montero.

In attendance at the event were: Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, mayor of Monterrey; Bernd Rohde, general director of the Italian German Exhibition Company Mexico; Christopher Skeete, minister delegate for the Economy of the Government of Quebec; and Iván Rivas Rodríguez, secretary of economy of the Government of Nuevo León.

The attendees celebrated how Nuevo León has put itself in the international spotlight and taken leaps and bounds to become a global electromobility hub, and the epicenter of the industry in Latin America.