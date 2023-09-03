Reactions to the passing of Bill Richardson

After the death of the respected politician, who in addition to having served twice as governor of New Mexico, was a prominent Democrat who served as Secretary of Energy and United States Ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration, the political world reacted with respect and sadness to his departure.

Known especially for his invaluable value as an unofficial diplomatic problem solver, negotiating the release of U.S. military and hostages from North Korea, Iraq, Cuba, and Sudan, Richardson also served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico.

The Departure of a Great Man

These are some of the U.S. political personalities who reacted on their social media to Richardson's death last Friday at his Massachusetts home.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama noted on his X (formerTwitter) account: “As a member of Congress, a Cabinet member, a Governor, and as an Ambassador, Bill Richardson was one of the most distinguished public servants of our time. He was a tireless diplomat, the type of advocate who brought a glimmer of hope – and in many cases freedom – to those Americans detained abroad under the most trying circumstances. I was grateful for his counsel over the years, and Michelle and I send our love to his wife Barbara and his entire family.”

'Rest in Power' Governor Bill Richardson. You will be missed. Thank you for being a great Governor to New Mexico, humanitarian, and diplomat. pic.twitter.com/BjMqn8AJdS — atricia (@ChkUOut) September 3, 2023

“Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Governor Bill Richardson, a devoted public servant and skilled diplomat whose career improved countless lives in New Mexico, across America, and around the world,” said former President Bill Clinton.

“I am saddened to hear the news of Bill Richardson’s passing. He was an exceptional public servant, a relentless advocate for those unjustly held overseas and a true friend. I send my deepest condolences to the Richardson family during this difficult time,” posted Al Gore.

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) issued the following statement on the passing of Richardson:

Bill Richardson was a quintessential public servant in every sense of the word. His entire life, he was dedicated to improving the lives of those around him — whether it was the people of New Mexico as our nation’s only Hispanic governor during his two terms or many Americans unjustly detained by despotic regimes around the world.

“For my part, I will miss Bill’s unwavering commitment to throwing open the doors of opportunity to others. His hearty laugh, his magnetic personality, and his deep love for this country will never be forgotten. Nadine and I join all Americans — as well as his friends and loved ones in mourning a giant of American public life. In no uncertain terms, he left behind a better country than the one he was born into and for that we will forever be grateful,” added Menéndez.

Jorge Ramos, immigrant, journalist, host of Noticiero Univision and Al Punto, and interviewer for "Algo Personal" on ViX, said: “‘I hope to become the first Latino president in the history of the United States,’ said Bill Richardson when he launched his presidential campaign. He opened the way for many. He was a true leader with an infectious optimism. And a great friend."

“Bill Richardson was a skilled politician, gifted diplomat, and good guy. He was determined and deliberate. Rising to prominence in his native New Mexico, he became a respected figure on the world stage. Over the years, he brought many Americans detained overseas back home. He was a symbol of hope and resolve. May he rest in peace,” said Dan Rather, journalist and author of Steady.