El senador laosiano-estadounidense que intenta introducir la historia de los AAPI en las aulas de Ohio

SB 214 would require instruction in Asian American history for grades K-12. By educating our children on the long history and contributions of Asian Americans, we can help to dispel this notion of Asian Americans as outsiders, while painting a fuller picture of American history. pic.twitter.com/jkZ9oYyL6j

— Minority Whip Tina Maharath (@TinaOHSen3) September 21, 2021