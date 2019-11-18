Pete Buttigieg rises in polls while two more candidates join the primaries

The Trump administration has been so chaotic, that the 2020 presidential elections look like a troubled river that attracts more and more fishermen.

Since the first candidates announced their campaigns at the end of last year, these have become very crowded Democratic primaries, where more and more people who consider they have a better plan than others to defeat President Trump just keep getting in.

While polls remained more or less regular for much of the year - giving the lead to former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders - a recent poll has given an astonishing lead to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Data collected from Iowa voters and released Saturday night shows Buttigieg with 25% support from potential participants, followed by a tie between Warren, Sanders, and Biden, who are the only ones to have double-digit (15 percent) support.

According to the Washington Post, the poll is not corroborated by other surveys, which show Buttigieg, Biden, Warren, and Sanders very close in approval.

The mayor of South Bend began his campaign behind heavy names like Kamala Harris or Corey Booker and went from teaching voters how to pronounce his name to become one of the favorite candidates.

At just 37, Buttigieg became known for his profile of being the first openly homosexual candidate in a race for the presidency and for his fervent faith.

In just the first quarter of his campaign, he raised a staggering $7 million and used his impeccable performance as mayor of South Bend to gain ground, one day at a time.

However, this astonishing 9-point increase in his approval in the first voting state represents no guarantee, especially when more names are added to the contest and in the centrist wing in which Buttigieg has felt so comfortable.

Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, and Michael R. Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, have joined the race this month, both arguing that there is no strong enough candidate to beat Trump next year.

While Bloomberg's infinite wealth could give him the edge when it comes to investing in advertising and having virtually no obstacle to his campaign, Patrick's trajectory could make him a very attractive candidate for those who fear that the Democratic Party is going too far "to the left.”

The New York Times explains it more succinctly:

“With doubts rising about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s ability to finance a multistate primary campaign, persistent questions about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s viability in the general election and skepticism that Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., can broaden his appeal beyond white voters, Democratic leaders are engaging in a familiar rite: fretting about who is in the race and longing for a white knight to enter the contest at the last minute.”

Is this also what Democratic voters expect?

The consequence of this risk remains to be seen.