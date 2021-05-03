Farruko: Learning from mistakes and verses

We all know the path of the brilliant rise to fame. We've seen the post-win joy in documentaries, the fervor of fans in newsreels and the warmth of acceptance in the pupils of the great musical icons. However, few know of other paths to fame that can land you in jail.

No one is born taught and therefore the path of the first-time cultural icon can be littered with small failures. Some strive to hide them and make them disappear, others prefer to integrate them into their narrative and collectivize the learning process.

That is the case of Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, better known as Farruko, the musical star from Bayamón who has become an omnivore of urban music, alternating explorations across all Latin genres with collaborations with all kinds of artists - putting the best on his team is one of the lessons through seven albums.

His debut in 2010 after time competing in contests was El talento del bloque full of collaborations with reggaetoneros that made him end up appearing with the entire perreo star system in Llegamos a la disco in 2011. The following year he achieved his first Latin Grammy nomination with The Most Powerful Rookie.

Many were the blows he received during those beginnings. He lost friends in the streets of Bayamón, a cruel god that snatches young people in the most violent ways. He also started a musical war against Kendo Kaponi and Alexio La Bestia based on hard tiraeras, the name given in reggaeton to the confrontation between artists. Later he had to work for reconciliation.

In 2014, he consolidated himself by gathering an even bigger team of classics for Farruko Presents Los Menores, which included J Balvin, Arcángel, De la Ghetto, Ñengo Flow and Nicky Jam. In 2015 already with his own label, Carbon Fiver Music, he released a more intimate album in which he began to delve into other genres such as reggae.

Thus it was that in 2017, in the midst of the trap wave, he presented TrapXficante, loaded with these rhythms in vogue and with collaborations of those who would be the next urban exponents such as Bad Bunny or Anuel AA.

At one of his best moments his life took another turn when on April 2, 2018, he was arrested by federal authorities in Puerto Rico for failing to declare that he was arriving from the Dominican Republic with a briefcase of cash. In June he was sentenced to three years in pretrial detention:

"Mine as such was not a crime, but it was a mistake and you realize that people discriminate a lot and the system does not play, no matter if you are an artist, an athlete, jail is for everyone. You have to learn to take care of yourself, sometimes problems and these situations teach you to value life more, to be more careful, to be more aware of things", said the singer.

Again he worked hard to achieve reconciliation. He worked so hard to regularize his situation that within a year he was on tour with Gangalee and was making a global breakthrough with his compatriot Pedro Capó with the song "Calma".

In the last two years he has not only offered a more mature image in social networks, but he has also experimented with other genres such as when he recorded the documentary for HBO, En letra de otro, where he recovered themes that had had a positive impact on his life. Since then he has been working on a new album called 167 in which he has promised to present all those new facets as an artist that include a slow learning process.