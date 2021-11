La obra “Diego y yo” de Frida es vendida por 34,9 millones y rompe récord latinoamericano 

#AuctionUpdate: Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait ‘Diego y yo (Diego and I)’ soars to $34.9M, smashing the artist’s previous $8 million public auction record. This enigmatic work is Kahlo’s final ‘bust’ self-portrait completed before her death in 1954. pic.twitter.com/NVJZ3c8FOV

— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) November 17, 2021