Mónica Gil joins Nike's Board of Directors

NIKE, Inc. recently announced the arrival of these new names on the company's board.

Mark Parker, Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc., stated:

Mónica and Bob’s collective leadership in business operations, innovation, marketing, branding and media make them outstanding additions to our board.

Gil's Career

Gil, who is currently Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, has risen to prominence thanks to her relevant insight into emerging technologies and changing consumer behaviors.

She has stood out as an active leader in brand development, deepening digital marketing strategies and strengthening the company's multi-channel creative efforts.

Gil has also led numerous marketing and branding campaigns across Telemundo's broadcast, cable, and digital properties, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup telecast, which generated record viewership across all platforms.

“Gil also oversees a division responsible for the operations and technology behind the production of nearly 4,000 hours of scripted, unscripted, and live shows at Telemundo Center, the network’s state-of-the-art multimedia production headquarters,” it is pointed out through her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Telemundo, Gil, who has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree from the University of Southern California School of Public Administration, served in various leadership roles at Nielsen, where she created several comprehensive reports that became industry staples on consumer trends for the packaged goods and media industries.

Mónica Gil, Telemundo's host. Photo: @SoyMonicaGil.

Acknowledgments

The recipient of notable awards and industry accolades, Gil's talent, who began her career as a strategy, communications and fundraising consultant for multiple political campaigns in California, has been recognized in recent years by Adweek 50, Variety’s New York Women’s Impact Report, Multichannel News' Wonder Women, PRWeek's Hall of Femme and People en Español's 25 Most Powerful Women.

Recognized as a long-standing advocate for women and diversity in the workplace, Gil created and launched Telemundo's women's leadership programs and developed the Telemundo Academy to support the next generation of media leaders. She is also a board member of the National Women’s History Museum and Welcome Tech, Inc. She has also served on the board of ProAmerica Bank and Girl Scouts of the USA.

“We’re excited to bring on their expertise and perspectives as we continue to accelerate our strategy to create value through a relentless drive to serve the future of sport,” added Parker.

About NIKE, Inc.

Headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, it is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly owned subsidiary brand of NIKE, Inc., designs, markets and distributes athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.