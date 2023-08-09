Nancy Espinosa: First Hispanic woman to command the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

At the recently held Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 101st National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Nancy Espinosa was unanimously named as the organization's national commander.

The service-connected disabled Army veteran thus became the first Hispanic woman to hold the highest DAV position.

Espinosa told a crowd of more than 2,000 DAV members and supporters:

I do not take this responsibility lightly and promise to give you all my absolute best effort in this role. I look forward to channeling the warrior spirit of my ancestors and the force of character that fills this room as we work toward our shared mission of serving veterans and their families.

About Espinosa

Currently a member of DAV Chapter 14 in Layton, Utah, Espinosa is an adjutant to the Utah Department of DAV, where she has also served as a former commander and finance committee chairman.

She is also an active member of the DAV Commanders and Adjutants Association and a commissioner on the Utah Legislative Veterans and Military Affairs Commission.

“Service appeals to the best in us and the best of us. It calls to our grit and determination. It tests us and pushes us to our limits—not for glory or goods, but in service to others. It says to the underdog, ‘You are meant for something bigger than yourself,” added Espinosa.

Meet the new DAV National Commander Nancy Espinosa https://t.co/i2OHcCqFM2 — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) (@DAVHQ) August 8, 2023

In 2014, she received the Bonnie Anderson Award for Outstanding Service from the Utah Department of DAV.

Espinosa was a member of the Army Reserve from 1975 until becoming an active duty soldier in 1985. After four years of active duty, she joined the New Mexico Army National Guard, serving until her honorable discharge in 1990.

“Commander Espinosa has earned the respect of her fellow veterans at DAV through years of dedicated service. She’s nationally revered for her contributions to our cause and will help us tremendously as our community faces our critical legislative priorities,” noted Barry Jesinoski, DAV National Adjutant and CEO.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

It ensures that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's wounded heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans returning to civilian life.