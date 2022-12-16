Estrella Media and FreeWheel team up to accelerate more advertising on their Spanish-language channels

According to recent Nielsen research, Hispanic households outperform CTV consumption rates compared to the average U.S. household.

Likewise, a study by Horowitz Research highlights that 7 out of 10 Hispanic viewers watch programming in Spanish, 11% more than last year, while the proportion of Latino viewers of television content through streaming has continued its upward trajectory, where 38% of Hispanics prefer this type of service over an MVPD.

To capitalize on this landscape, Estrella Media, the Spanish-language media turnaround company serving a diverse multi-platform Hispanic audience in the US, teamed up with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, in order of expanding its connected television (CTV) advertising business.

René Santaella, Chief Digital & Streaming Officer, stated:

Our passionate audience is watching more CTV than ever before.

About the media alliance

The partnership will allow both companies to elevate and support the tremendous growth of Hispanic CTV on Estrella Media's valuable platforms through EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Cine EstrellaTV, Estrella Games, and the EstrellaTV app.

Estrella powered more than 1.33 billion minutes of airing of her original content in November, with a third of them on CTV, including the hit reality series Rica Famosa Latina, the revered Regional Mexican Radio Awards for Music, the Latin comedy scripted Norteados with Don Cheto, and 5 daily newscasts on Estrella News, including one that broadcasts 24 hours a day.

Today, Estrella is considered one of the largest US producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multi-platform distribution around the world, with a library of more than 20,000 hours of original video content.

“As audiences fragment across screens, programmers and advertisers need solutions that can help them find and scale this viewership across CTV. Estrella is seeing significant growth with the important US Hispanic market across its CTV audiences. We're thrilled to be a key partner to help the company drive and monetize this business,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel.

Using FreeWheel's advanced technology, which will drive Estrella's comprehensive revenue strategy for direct and programmatic monetization to reach Hispanic audiences, including all CTV and OTT inventory, the media company is on track to accelerate its growth in valuable CTV space through FAST and AVOD.

“We need to make sure they get an excellent free ad-supported experience surrounding the content they love. FreeWheel is helping our ad sales operation achieve better ROI on CTV so everyone wins,” added Santaella.