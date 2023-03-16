LIVE STREAMING
Gadi Schwartz to host in primetime slot of 'Stay Tuned,' NBC News Now's mobile news brand

The Guatemalan journalist and host gets a spot on NBC News Now's online streaming program.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 16, 2023

On Monday, March 13,  Stay Tuned Now with Gadi Schwartz premiered in the 8 p.m. time slot of Stay Tuned, NBC News's mobile news program targeted to younger audiences. Schwartz's segment airs Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and comes on after Hallie Jackson, who runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schwartz noted:

As someone who was born in Guatemala, and raised in New Mexico, I'm honored to add that additional perspective to our coverage of our communities.

Schwartz, is a Los Angeles-based correspondent for NBC News who has covered the immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border, disinformation, numerous election cycles and natural disasters. His new show as part of Stay Tuned is now one of the few nationwide newscasts hosted by a Latino.

“Schwartz extends NBC News’ mobile-first, Gen Z news brand, Stay Tuned, to streaming with a new primetime program delving into the day’s most talked-about reports and the latest breaking news. Originating from the west coast, Stay Tuned NOW will take a fresh look at the buzzworthy stories happening beyond New York and Washington in Schwartz’s signature energetic style, speaking to viewers as peers,” described NBC News in a statement.

Get to know: Stay Tuned Now with Gadi Schwartz

Schwartz's new program is an extension of Stay Tuned, NBC News Now's Gen Z news brand focused on mobile devices. Schwartz has previously co-hosted programs on the platform.

Averaging 38 million monthly episode views and reaching a new generation of news consumers for nearly six years alongside Savannah Sellers, who also hosts Morning News Now, Schwartz now stands out in primetime slot.

Stay Tuned Now with Gadi Schwartz will examine the "Future of Everything" with a daily segment covering the advances in technology and science that shape the world, and presenting "The Temperature Check," a recurring feature on climate change, its impacts and the overall response.

Schwartz, who previously worked as a reporter at television stations in Los Angeles and Albuquerque, New Mexico, said the show will initially focus on Noticias Telemundo reporting. He also said he hopes to eventually present the show in cities across the Southwest.

He is also an NBC News correspondent, routinely appearing across flagship programs NBC Nightly News and TODAY. He also anchored a limited series, The Overview, on Peacock.

“Latinidad is a kaleidoscope of culture and it gives me so much hope that we are finding new ways to reflect that in our programming,” said Schwartz.

