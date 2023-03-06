LIVE STREAMING
Electricity tower.
The electric company serves 16 million Californians. Photo: Pixabay.

Edward G. Cannizzaro joins the Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation

The global leader in financial and risk management joined the company's board last month.

Manuel Herrera
March 06, 2023

The parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), an energy company serving a 70,000-square-mile service area in northern and central California, named global finance and risk management leader Edward G. Cannizzaro to its board of directors and appointed him to the board's Audit and Finance and Innovation committees.

Cannizzaro also recently joined Ross Stores’ Board of Directors

Robert C. Flexon, Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation, stated:

With decades of executive leadership experience in business and risk management, Ed will be invaluable in helping PG&E continue to improve its operational and safety performance to better serve our customers.

Cannizzaro’s Career 

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cannizzaro is a global financial executive and Fortune 200 board director who develops dynamic strategies that deliver quality results and bottom lines.

“Leverage business acumen and risk management expertise, along with practical problem solving and a solutions-focused approach to help businesses achieve their goals,” his profile reads.

Cannizzaro, who spent more than 35 years at KPMG, one of the big four accounting firms in the world, holding various audit, risk management and increasing liability regulatory roles, has advised clients in a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, financial technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, retail, biotech, and real estate.

In addition to serving as KPMG's Global Head of Quality, Risk and Compliance from 2018 to 2022, Cannizzaro is also a member of the Ross Stores Board of Directors.

A member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), Cannizzaro holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am honored and excited to serve on PG&E's Boards to support CEO Patti Poppe and her leadership team in their essential work to provide energy to more than 16 million Californians,” said Cannizzaro.

