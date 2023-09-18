HACU Leadership Academy announced its 2023-24 fellows

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) recently announced the 50 fellows who will be part of the fifth cohort of its Leadership Academy, a program designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education.

Antonio R. Flores, HACU president and CEO, stated through a press release:

Our leadership academy fellows have already proven the value of the Association’s efforts to increase diverse representation within the upper echelons of higher education by assuming top positions at colleges and universities across the nation.

About the Program

The one-year fellowship program includes webinars and 3 in-person seminars that will be conducted as follows:

The first seminar will be held in Oct. 2023 in conjunction with the 37th Annual HACU Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in Apr. 2024, at the HACU National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will take place in Salamanca, Spain, in the summer of 2024, at the HACU International Conference.

According to the description of this initiative, fellows participate in a variety of leadership development activities that prepare them for leadership roles across the spectrum of higher education institutions, with an emphasis on Hispanic-serving institutions and emerging HSIs.

"Students benefit from having leaders from a wide range of backgrounds, and this fifth and largest cohort to date brings a range of professional and life experience that can meet the challenges of our multicultural institutions of higher education,” added Flores.

It's #HSIsWeek, and HACU is pleased to announce the 50 fellows who will be part of the fifth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo.https://t.co/vPXWaLaCUW #LeadWithHACU — HACU (@HACUNews) September 11, 2023

About HACU

Founded in 1986, this organization represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S.

HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI).

The Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators and brings more than 100 years of combined experience serving diverse sectors of higher education, including public and private universities, community colleges and faith-based institutions.

For the full list of fellows and their home institutions, click here.