Entravision and LATV Networks seal important alliance

Entravision, the leading global advertising, media and technology solutions company, recently announced a strategic alliance with LATV Networks, a minority-owned and operated media firm focused on the Latino community as a content hub, talent incubator and cultural promoter.

The two media companies will bring their shared resources, content collaborations and custom executions to offer their clients creative solutions powered by the growing power of Latino influencers.

For its part, LATV, powered by Entravision, has the objective of bringing to the market a more complete offer that allows it to accelerate digital growth through advanced data technology and multi-channel distribution of original content.

“Entravision is very excited to partner with LATV Networks. Our Company has extensive digital marketing expertise when it comes to reaching growing Latino audiences. This new partnership will provide LATV Networks with avenues to expand the distribution of their younger-skewing bilingual content at scale by leveraging our advanced technology infrastructure. At the same time, it further strengthens Entravision’s marketing portfolio of digital and content platforms,” said Juan Saldivar, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of Entravision.

Thousands of Hours of Content

This new partnership, focused on bringing to market a unique connected television (CTV) offering, will feature more than 5,000 hours of premium digital content specially designed to expand the video market through LATV's core content pillars Networks: Latino culture, Latinas, LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latinos.

Thanks to LATV's high volume production capacity, this new alliance will be able to address the growing demand for authentic Latin content, which will reach a larger audience thanks to Entravision's broadcast platforms, such as Pluto TV, STIR, VIX and Peacock, among others.

It also highlights the two companies' strategy around market-first omnichannel personalized sales initiatives, as well as cross-promotional distribution opportunities for advertisers.

Reactions

“By accelerating the growth of our CTV and digital platforms uniquely emphasizing Latino culture beyond language, this partnership addresses many of the challenges of marketing to our diverse and nuanced culture. Together, Entravision and LATV Networks will deliver unprecedented value to advertisers looking for innovative and flexible ways to reach Hispanic consumers of all ages, language choices, and media consumption preferences,” stated Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV Networks.

For his part, Bruno Seros-Ulloa, president of LATV Networks, noted:

This collaboration addresses the increasing demand for our groundbreaking, authentic Latino content that can now be even further amplified with Entravision’s support. From arts and entertainment to food, fashion, music and lifestyle, LATV Networks truly immerses itself in all things Latino.

“The union of Entravision, a proven leader in the Hispanic media market, and LATV Networks, a unique content hub for the Latino community, offers brands even more opportunities to share robust and creative campaigns with their target audiences. Marketers are more aggressive now than ever before when it comes to engaging with consumers. As a result, they recognize the importance of delivering their message in precisely the right environment. Our vast portfolio of combined assets will provide our new mutual clients with a variety of innovative solutions that meet their evolving marketing needs,” pointed out Chris Munoz, EVP of National Sales for Entravision.

For more information on programming and how to watch LATV Networks, click here.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and technology solutions company that connects brands with consumers. Its dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings.

It also offers mobile branding and performance solutions, providing managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices. It has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliated group of the Univision and UniMás television networks.

About LATV Networks

Latino Alternative TV (LATV) is a pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining culture. LATV is a certified minority-owned business that amplifies authentic bilingual content across cable television, digital publishing, social media and broadcast.