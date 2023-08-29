Eric Tourtel named Canela Media’s president for Latin America

Canela Media, the leading technology and innovation media company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Latino community, recently announced the appointment of Eric Tourtel as its president for Latin America.

Tourtel noted through his LinkedIn profile:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as President Latin America at Canela Media. Thanks a million Isabel Rafferty Zavala for the great opportunity. Looking forward to working closely to Chechu Lasheras and the rest of the dream Team at Canela!

Canela Media highlights that the arrival of Tourtel marks the beginning of a new era of opportunities and growth in the region, where the French-born executive will oversee the advertising sales strategy, business operations, and B2B marketing.

“Canela Media’s journey has been remarkable in the region, with our product reaching every corner of Latin America. We've achieved remarkable branding and growth in Mexico and Colombia,” pointed out Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media.

25 Years of Industrial Trajectory

Tourtel's leadership is expected to promote scalable and innovative opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with audiences in Latin America through the Canela Media platform.

Regarded as a true advertising luminary, Tourtel's track record of excellence in various global markets is highlighted.

On his LinkedIn profile, Tourtel presents himself as a “French-American, seasoned advertising professional with 25+ years experience in a multinational environment.”

Eric Tourel, Senior Media/Adtech Executive - Advisor - Investor. Photo: LinkedIn profile.

In addition to his proven skills with all media channels, including print, television, and online, Tourel is an expert in the digital advertising landscape with in-depth knowledge of Latin America and Europe.

“His transformative leadership as the CEO of Teads Latin America over the course of a decade has demonstrated his ability to drive innovation, growth and navigate complex challenges,” underscores Canela.

Outstanding Leader

During his tenure at Teads, Tourtel achieved important milestones for the global omnichannel media platform, including establishing the firm's presence in Latin America, fostering strong relationships with advertisers, agencies, and publishers, thus driving remarkable growth throughout the region.

“I am thrilled to fuse my AdTech background with Canela's original content strategy, foreseeing a potent synergy that will take us to the forefront of innovation across all Canela’s distribution channels and platforms,” said Tourel.

In his role as president, Tourtel will aim to continue to establish Canela Media as a trusted partner and a must-buy for advertisers, while growing the brand throughout Latin America.

“Together, under Eric’s leadership, we are set to provide new and innovative opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with audiences in Latin America through Canela Media,” added Rafferty Zavala.

For his part, Tourel shared, “Having closely followed Canela's impressive trajectory over the past four years, my admiration for the Company’s commitment to cultural authenticity and impactful storytelling has only deepened.”