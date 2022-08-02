Entravision appoints Karina Cerda as its new Executive VP of Global Marketing

Entravision, a world leader in advertising, media and technology solutions, recently announced the promotion of Karina Cerda to the position of Executive Vice President of Global Marketing.

Aiming to unify Entravision's joint global marketing strategies in the more than 35 countries where this firm operates, as well as expanding its operations, Cerda takes on this new challenge to lead long-term transformations.

“Karina is a natural leader and has brought tremendous value to Entravision for over eight years. Her appointment is part of the company's long-term growth strategy as we continue to expand our operations and business presence. Today, Entravision provides services to more than 7,000 customers in more than 35 countries around the world. Karina will be an important part of our expansion strategy and will work closely with each of our global businesses on branding, messaging, sales, and training to promote initiatives that will ultimately benefit all of our stakeholders,” said Walter Ulloa, president and CEO of Entravision.

Karina Cerda’s Career

According to her professional profile, Cerda is a “passionate marketing professional with a demonstrated history of multicultural media industry experience. Skilled in advertising, broadcasting, sales, events and integrated marketing. Thrives on challenges and ideation opportunities.”

Cerda has nearly 30 years of experience in the media marketing industry, including broadcast and agency advertising sales.

She began her professional career at Dailey & Associates (1991), and has distinguished herself thanks to her roles in account management for Noble & Associates, Casanova Pendrill (now Casanova//McCann), and Publicis Sanchez & Levitan, full-service ad agencies with diverse national client portfolios specializing in reaching Hispanic consumers.

After her time at Publicis, the integrated marketing expert expanded her experience in sales for broadcasting at Univision Communications and Radio Centro, where she was general manager of sales for the Hits Department.

In 2014, she joined Entravision, where she has served as Executive VP of Marketing and Sales Development, Senior VP Marketing and Sales Development, and VP of Marketing and Sales Development.

“At Entravision, we are experiencing exciting growth, and I am proud to be part of a team that is working hard to expand our global image, digital presence, and leadership position within target markets. I look forward to contributing to our excellent and enthusiastic global marketing organization by continuing to connect our unique portfolio of brands with our customers, not only locally, but also in each of our new international divisions. Together, we will make our brand, our marketing, and our customer services reach new heights,” stated Cerda.

The executive stressed:

I'm extremely proud to be part of a global organization that is committed to growth and providing such an amazing opportunity!

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media, and technology solutions company that connects brands with consumers. Its portfolio includes digital offers in television and audio.

It offers mobile branding and performance solutions, providing managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and through their digital audio business, which provides advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas.

In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television channels and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. It also manages 46 radio stations, primarily in Spanish, featuring nationally recognized Emmy Award-winning talent.