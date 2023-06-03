New Media Ventures invests in Nuestro Stories to expand platform for Latino heritage content

New Media Ventures (NMV), an industry-leading civic impact investment fund, recently announced that Nuestro Stories has been selected to join its group of investments in diversely owned media companies by 2023.

Jessica Salinas, NMV’s chief investment officer, said in a press release:

We’re excited about this investment in Nuestro Stories because they are fast-growing and very creative with dynamic platforms spanning content, adtech, influencer marketing, and their new Nuestro Studios.

Promoting Latino Culture in the U.S.

Nuestro Stories was founded by Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, a third-generation Mexican-American, and by her husband, Manny Ruiz, current content director, who is a second-generation Cuban-American.

“We’re beyond honored to join the New Media Ventures family because they are a gold standard investor, and are committed to our vision of telling accurate stories about Latinos,” noted Sustaita-Ruiz, who is president at Nuestro Stories.

Graphic to announce the new alliance. Image: Noticias Newswire.

Before launching their current renowned platform, the founders created and later sold firms focused on Latino audiences, such as Hispanicize, DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, Latina Moms, Hispanic PR Wire, Hispanic Digital Network and LatinClips.

“As innovative and iconic as the previous ventures these entrepreneurs founded have been, we see an even greater and more impactful future for Nuestro Stories,” added Salinas.

About New Media Ventures

Founded 12 years ago, NMV is a movement-building impact fund that has been catalyzing capital to invest in what they see as the most promising leaders, as well as in media power-building technologies and civic engagement actions.

Since its inception, NMV has mobilized more than $60 million in funds pioneering 125 early-stage companies and startups, with the company highlighting Blavity, Crowd Tangle & Eko as some of its most notable investments.

About Nuestro Stories

Brilla Media Ventures' flagship brand is recognized as a diversely owned content studio, influencer, adtech and production company dedicated to celebrating Latino heritage in the United States.

Nuestro Stories produces daily videos, stories and social media content that focus on Latino origins and stories and, through its recent Nuestros Studios, also creates or co-produces original and branded films, documentaries, series and podcasts.

“This investment is empowering stories to be told, and studio platforms to be born that will open new doors for content creators spanning social, web, podcasts, and now through Nuestro Studios, films, series, and documentaries,” highlighted Sustaita-Ruiz.