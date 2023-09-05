$1 million in federal funds to build the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute

The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute, the first of its kind in Western New York, which will feature a museum, performing arts theater, event space, cafeteria, media center, learning center, and more, recently received funding to advance its construction.

The 37,000-square-foot building, which will be used as a community gathering space to promote learning and celebrate diverse arts and cultures, earned $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds allocated through the City of Buffalo.

In this way, and thanks to the work of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), federal investment totaled $22 million.

Casimiro D. Rodríguez, Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY president, stated through a press release:

The Institute provides our community the opportunity to tell their stories, and promote and share our history, heritage, and culture. The funding secured by Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Higgins brings us even closer to that goal.

Hispanic Empowerment

Gillibrand and Higgins noted that the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute project will be a great addition to the bustling West Buffalo corridor, which has undergone a transformation thanks to a multi-phase federal infrastructure investment of more than $33 million in Niagara Street.

"The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York is an exceptional organization that works to foster awareness, understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic community,” noted Gillibrand.

According to the statement, federal legislators also submitted to the Hispanic Heritage Council a proposal for the new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute Museum.

The special piece, an official framed copy of the law awarding the Borinqueneers the Congressional Gold Medal, will serve as a lasting tribute to the service of the US Army's 65th Infantry Regiment, as well as a reminder of the important role of the WNY Hispanic Heritage Council.

With @SenGillibrand & the @HHCWNY we announced $1M in budget funding, in addition to $1M in #AmericanRescuePlan funds, for construction of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. This investment in WNY supports a destination advancing culture, understanding & opportunity. pic.twitter.com/sTlvNyt2pi — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) August 31, 2023

"This is a project years in the making under the visionary leadership of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York. The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will be a unique and dynamic destination. One that embraces history, advances understanding, and provides opportunity. We are thrilled to see this project enter the construction phase and are proud to support this investment in Western New York,” highlighted Higgins.

Construction on the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is expected to begin during Hispanic Heritage Month, which falls from September 15 to October 15, and is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months.

"The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will help further the Hispanic Heritage Council's mission and provide a welcoming space for the entire community to meet, learn and rejoice. I am excited to see this project enter the construction phase and I am proud to have worked alongside Congressman Higgins to bring this critical funding to Western New York,” added Gillibrand.