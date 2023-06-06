Isabel Echeverry is the new Hispanic representative of Great Guns USA

Isabel Echeverry, founder of Kontakto Reps, a U.S.-Hispanic advertising representation firm with a list of distinguished production companies with award-winning directors, was recently selected by Great Guns USA to serve as its Hispanic representative.

Oliver Fuselier, managing director and executive producer at Great Guns USA, said in a press release:

The Hispanic market makes up about 20% of the US population and as one of many multicultural groups in the US, it has quickly become one of the most influential and affluent.

According to the production company, Echeverry's appointment follows a period of growth in Great Guns USA's Hispanic market, as well as a time of great success that is currently garnering accolades, including shortlistings for AICP, D&D, and Webby, to name a few.

“Having a rep like Isabel who is a veteran in our business can bring a lot of opportunities for our bilingual and Hispanic talent on our roster, having a direct line of communication to the many Hispanic agencies and brands,” added Fuselier.

Echeverry’s Career

Echeverry began her career at ICM working with Jeff Berg and then moved to Reber Covington, where she identified great potential in the Hispanic market by creating a dedicated division that quickly produced positive results.

Isabel Echeverry, founder of Kontakto Entertainment. Photo: Echeverry's LinkedIn profile.

In 2009, Echeverry opened Kontakto Reps, a successful initiative that is currently made up of important production companies, such as:

Fancy Content

Rosa Content

ALLDAYEVERYDAY

Garage Films

Slim

La Banda Films

Whitehouse Post

Last year, Kontakto Reps clients received a total of six Cannes Lions awards.

“Echeverry’s ability to navigate the Hispanic and global market has proven invaluable on all the projects she is involved in and also promises great success in this ever-growing market. Isabel is a big believer in the concept of giving back and ‘paying it forward’,” reads her LinkedIn profile.

Comprehensive Leader

In addition to the charities and mentoring organizations she is involved with, Echeverry has also served on the board of directors of the Monaco Charity Film Festival for the past seven years, and is an advisor to NPO Us.

Kontakto Entertainment is a management firm focused on discovering and developing emerging Latino talent. Photo: Joshua_Willson — Pixabay.

“I truly respect the talent I have experienced over the years, and I’m glad to promote the opportunity to collaborate with other cultures. They have such a gift in being bilingual and able to create in both the general and Hispanic market - and that’s really exciting,” stressed Fuselier.

The development is meant to push Great Guns USA even further, showing future partners its ability to expand into a new division.

Kontakto Entertainment, in its mission to discover and develop emerging Latino talent, represents actors, writers, directors and other creatives and is developing a roster of feature films, reality shows, and scripted television programs that promote ethnic and cultural diversity.

“What’s unique about the Great Guns USA roster is the stellar global talent, whose impressive portfolio is studded with global brands and top celebrities. I’m excited to offer it to the Hispanic market, pairing a company that demonstrates the highest advertising standards with the top Hispanic agencies and creatives,” pointed out Echeverry.