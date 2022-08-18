LIVE STREAMING
Photomontage with several faces.
It is the largest diverse-owned intercultural agency in the country. Photo: Pixabay.

Sensis, the multicultural ad agency, was included in the list of Inc. 5000

This is the 10th time this marketing agency has achieved recognition among the fastest growing companies.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 18, 2022

Sensis, the nation's largest diverse-led multicultural agency, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies with a staggering 129% increase in revenue over the past three years.

“We connect people with brands through marketing that builds relationships across cultures. We place value, intentionality, effort, and care on seeing and reaching communities that also exist around gender identity, social, technological, political and economic drivers,” it is pointed out on Sensis’ website. 

It's Not By Chance

This is the 10th consecutive year that the marketing firm has been included in the list since its founding in 1998. Sensis was ranked number 3,842 in the 2022 edition.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. It is a unique x-ray of the most successful companies in the most dynamic segment of the economy: independent companies.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today,” stated Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Editor-in-Chief.

Graphic showing Sensis' performance and recognitions. @sensisagency.
Graphic showing Sensis' performance and recognitions. @sensisagency.

More Recognitions 

Sensis was also chosen as one of the top 25 advertising agencies in Los Angeles according to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual ranking, growing nearly 50% annually from 2021 to 2022. The agency also ranked 30th as the largest minority-owned company in Los Angeles with YoY revenue growth of 36% from 2020 to 2021.

José Villa, Sensis President, noted:

Cultures are more than ethnicity and race, so your marketing has to see beyond those boxes.

Sensis clients include Fortune 500 companies, government, and non-profit organizations such as the CDC, AT&T, Sempra Energy, Santander, AltaMed, Texas Tech University, SolveIQ, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Most recently, Sensis became the lead agency for Chispa, the number one dating app for Latino singles in the U.S.

“We’ve experienced growth because we’ve been able to make multicultural mainstream by recognizing that broad and inclusive work is rooted in cross-cultural insights from a diverse team,” underlined Villa.

About Sensis

“Data and insights allow us to hone in on cultural opportunities for meaningful relationships between people and brands. The more cultures we represent, the better our ideas–and the more universal the experiences we deliver,” it is pointed out by Sensis.

Founded in 1998 and based in Los Angeles, this company, led entirely by members of diverse communities, connects brands with people through impactful marketing experiences that generate sustainable demand. It has offices in Washington, Atlanta, Austin, Mexico, and Colombia.

Using a cross-cultural model, they draw on their experience in the Hispanic, Asian, and African-American markets to include it in all of their work. It is an agency driven by a strategy that prioritizes integrated capabilities — both cultural and tactical — and makes them a cost-effective solution to a fragmented media landscape and a reflection of America's cultural meltdown.

