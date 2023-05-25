Alex Hernández appointed as director of Revenue and Brand Associations for Nuestro Stories.

Nuestro Stories, the diversely owned content, influencer, adtech and production studio dedicated to celebrating Latino heritage every day, recently announced that it has appointed Alex Hernández, a veteran of broadcast and digital advertising, as chief revenue officer and chief of Brand Associations.

Hernández, who has also been appointed as senior Partner, has nearly two decades of experience in media and brand partnerships.

Ángela Sustaita-Ruíz, co-Founder and chairwoman of Nuestro Stories, stated in a press release:

Alex brings a rare triple mix of brand partnership experience, advertiser relationships, and creativity that we’ve patiently sought from a senior partner for this phase of Nuestro Stories.

Hernández’s Career

During his extensive career, Hernández has successfully held senior sales marketing roles at NBCUniversal, including Telemundo, Bravo, and E!, as well as leadership roles at the award-winning agencies Macias Creative and RockOrange.

“It is an honor to work on and help build this platform that is dedicated to our culture and heritage. We are a true representation of a thriving diaspora across the country and the impacts we have made. This foundation is what will help our brand partners create deeper and more authentic connections to such an important consumer group,” noted Hernández.

Most recently, Hernández served as vice president of multicultural affairs at iHeartMedia.

Timely Arrival

Hernández's arrival at the organization coincides with the launch of Nuestro Studios, its branded entertainment division, films, documentaries, and podcasts, which recently announced the production of its first three films and audio series.

Hernández will be responsible for overseeing brand partnerships and non-traditional revenue generation for both the flagship Nuestro Stories platform and its new Nuestro Studios.

“His leadership and compelling creative range are especially vital for us as we cater to Nuestro Stories’ core with Latino heritage content but also expand with our Nuestro Studios offering across films, series, podcasts, etc.,” added Sustaita-Ruíz.

Productions of Nuestro Studios

Among the titles that are currently in production, the following stand out:

1. ‘Bistec: A Dissident's Tale’ — Written by Manny Ruíz, co-founder of Nuestro Stories, the feature film and original audio series tell the peculiar cat-and-mouse story of Cuba's most prominent dissident and the communist neighborhood whistleblower sworn to stop him.

Cuban filmmaker, writer and documentarian Ernesto Fundora, from ‘Cuba Suena,’ will join as associate producer and chief of photography. The soundtrack, composed by Alberto Bade, six-time EMMY-winning conductor, stands out.

2. ‘El Clavito’ — Short film co-written by the late Mel Santiesteban and Ruíz that tells the dark story of a young couple who make a strange commitment to buy their dream home for $1.

3. ‘Fantastic Fails’ — It's an entertaining interview-style podcast dedicated to showcasing the biggest business ideas of failed entrepreneurs and the lessons they learned from them. The series, hosted by Jesse Martínez, founder of the Latinx Startup Alliance, is produced with the award-winning team at Studio Ochenta led by Lory Martínez.

“We innovated the Latino social media and influencer marketing industries with Hispanicize, and today we will apply that same tenacity and entrepreneurship to crack the code for Latinos in Hollywood. In collaboration with like-minded filmmakers, actors, producers, and media companies, Nuestro Studios will help unleash the bottled-up dreams and great stories of countless Latino storytellers,” highlighted Ruíz.

Nuestro Stories also recently promoted lead producer and editor, Efraín González, to partner and vice president of Nuestro Studios. González's talent can already be seen in many of the documentaries that are currently available.