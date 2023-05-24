LIVE STREAMING
Image to illustrate digital interaction.
Working to improve the digital experience. Photo: Pixabay.

Taboola announces exclusive agreement with TelevisaUnivision

This alliance seeks to boost recommendations on the main Spanish-language digital properties, Univision and TUDN.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 24, 2023

Taboola, the world leader in driving recommendations for the open web, recently announced a new agreement with TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish-language content and media company, to drive recommendations on the digital properties of its top-rated broadcast network, Univision and its leading sports network, TUDN.

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder at Taboola, stated in a press release:

TelevisaUnivision has massive viewership across several platforms including television, digital, streaming and audio, proving that they’re the ultimate destination for Spanish-speaking consumers. We’re pleased to be chosen as their new recommendation partner.

About the Agreement 

According to the press release, following the agreement reached, the digital properties of Univision and TUDN will incorporate ‘Taboola Feed,’ a seamless feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, organic and sponsored options, for a more engaging experience. 

We’re thrilled to partner with Taboola and leverage their insights to help enhance our Newsroom offering to continuously better serve our global audience,” said Juan Convers, SVP Digital Content and Editorial Operations at TelevisaUnivision.

For their part, Univision and TUDN digital properties will also adopt additional Taboola offerings, including Taboola Newsroom, a technology offering that uses advanced artificial intelligence and reader signals from more than 500 million daily active users.

According to Taboola, Newsroom will help TelevisaUnivision better understand its audiences, learn about its most engaged articles, and perform A/B tests for headlines.

They’re taking a holistic approach to growth, implementing tools that can help give their audience more of what they care about, future proofing for success. We’re excited to power their digital properties through our offerings including Feed and Newsroom,” highlighted Singolda. 

About Taboola

Taboola is a digital platform that powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's technology, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement.

Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the world's leading digital properties, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent, and El Mundo.

Taboola has a great understanding of what global readers care about most and as the Hispanic segment continues to rapidly grow and evolve, we’re confident this partnership will help us to continue to deliver the content and topics that have earned us their trust as their go-to source for Spanish-language news,” Convers underscored. 

