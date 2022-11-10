New $500,000 donation to build healthier communities

The new partnership, which will begin with a national engagement campaign offering Owens & Minor teammates a variety of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities, will directly support RMHC in the following areas:

Richmond, Virginia

Atlanta, Georgia

White Plains, New York

Huntington Beach, California

Lexington, North Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Salt Lake City, Utah

Downers Grove, Illinois

Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at RMHC, stated:

Ronald McDonald House Charities serves millions of children and their families around the world.We greatly appreciate The Owens & Minor Foundation’s commitment to helping families with children who are ill or injured access health care and resources they need.

Philanthropic milestone

RMHC's selection as the first flagship charity partner of The Owens & Minor Foundation aligns with its goals to help create healthier communities in the areas in which it operates.

The resources will be used to support RMHC programming that directly improves the health and well-being of children and their families and enhances the delivery of RMHC's mission around the world.

“Our partnership with RMHC embodies The Owens & Minor Foundation’s dedication to working with organizations that share our values and support our ongoing efforts to create meaningful, positive impact in our communities. RMHC builds stronger communities by giving the families it serves much-needed access to medical care, and we are humbled to support this important programming,” noted Faith Cristol, president of the Owens & Minor Foundation.

The Owens & Minor Foundation names Ronald McDonald House Charities® (@RMHC) its first flagship philanthropic partner with $500k gift and kickoff of national teammate engagement campaign. Read more here: https://t.co/T1qi6mJstk pic.twitter.com/OC5zpnPTeM — Owens & Minor (@Owens_Minor) November 7, 2022

Network services

RMHC has a network of more than 260 chapters in more than 60 countries and regions that operate and support programs that help keep families with sick children together and close to the health care they need.

Owens & Minor's contribution will support RMHC's mission, both in the US and globally, by:

Helping to provide more than 5,000 overnight stays for families in a Ronald McDonald House or Ronald McDonald Family Room.

Offering ongoing in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for Owens & Minor teammates who help support the family-centered approach to care.

Improving the delivery of Ronald McDonald House Charities' mission globally.

About Owens & Minor

It is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company that integrates product manufacturing and delivery, home healthcare delivery, and perioperative services to support care in the hospital and at home.