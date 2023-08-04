$2 million earmarked to boost civic leadership and support the creative economy
The resources are part of an initiative of the Latino Community Foundation (LCF).
The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) recently announced that this amount will be distributed in grants to 28 organizations that harness the power of the arts to organize, mobilize, and catalyze civic leadership in communities of color.
Through the PoderArte campaign, LCF will invest in the creative economy by financing artists and cultural institutions committed to social change.
Jacqueline Martínez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, said in a press release:
Art fuels our social movements. When we tell our stories and shape our narratives, we engage a new generation of social change agents.
Empowering Communities
LCF highlights how these funds will support efforts to increase voter participation and shape the narrative about Latino power in California.
“Our artists and cultural institutions are essential to the civic, political, and economic fabric of Latino communities. As we prepare for another election, we stand firmly with these creative leaders in our communities,” added Martínez Garcel.
The grants are made possible by a one-time General Fund allocation of $60 million from the 2021 State Budget from the California Council on the Arts submitted by Governor Gavin Newsom to implement the California Creative Corps pilot program.
“We commend Governor Newsom and the state legislature for these investments in the art. It is a vital investment to our vision of an equitable California for All,” noted Adriana Saldivar Sánchez, LCF’s director of Community Organizing.
LCF will leverage state funds to support nonprofits across the state and prioritize grassroots organizations in historically underinvested communities.
Beneficiaries
“Radio Bilingüe is thrilled to be part of this effort that invests in artists and brings them into the fold of positive change-making. Together we can dream up a better California and bring important resources to artists in our communities,” pointed out Hugo Morales, executive director.
Here is the full list of organizations that have received grants from the Latino Power Fund's PoderArte Initiative:
1. Bay Area
- Acción Latina | $50,000
- Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA) | $50,000
- La Peña Cultural Center | $50,000
- NAKA Dance Theater | $100,000
- The Latina Center | $50,000
- Ubuntu Theater Project Inc. DBA Oakland Theater Project | $50,000
2. Central Coast
- Artists Ink | $110,000
- Hijos Del Sol Arts Productions | $50,000
- Senderos | $33,000
3. Central Valley
- Arte Americas the Mexican Arts Center | $150,000
- Centro de Unidad Popular Benito Juarez | $50,000
- Community Center for the Arts & Technology | $50,000
- Loud for Tomorrow | $50,000
- Youth Leadership Institute | $100,000
LCF continues to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos! This month we are honored to invest $2 million into 28 organizations as part of our recently launched initiative, #PoderArte!#PoderArte is funded in part by the @CalArtsCouncil, a state agency. pic.twitter.com/ZharJMJmsT— Latino Community Fdn (@LatinoCommFdn) July 26, 2023
4. Inland Empire
- Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective | $30,000
5. Southern California
- Altamed Health Services Corp | $50,000
- Arts for Healing and Justice Network | $100,000
- Arts For LA | $150,000
- Chispa Education Fund | $50,000
- Community Power Collective |$50,000
- Justice for My Sister Collective | $100,000
- Las Fotos Project | $100,000
- Plaza De La Raza | $150,000
- Regional Organization of Oaxaca | $50,000
- Tia Chuchas Centro Cultural | $50,000
- Women Who Submit | $27,000
6. San Diego
- TuYo Theatre | $50,000
7. Statewide
- Radio Bilingüe | $100,000
“We are thankful to the Latino Community Foundation for including us in the first round of PoderArte grants,” highlighted Morales.
With the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country, LCF has raised more than $95 million to further this mission. It is the only statewide foundation focused exclusively on investing in Latino-led organizations.
