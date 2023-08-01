Disney launches its global Create 100 campaign with $1 million earmarked for Make-A-Wish

The launch of Create 100, a global celebration of creativity, marks 100 years of Disney storytelling.

As part of this celebration, some of the world's most recognized visionaries and next-generation talent in fashion, music, art and more have donated artwork, items and experiences inspired by their personal connection to Disney stories and characters, as well as the ones from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century, for a Make-A-Wish benefit.

Disney began this round of donations with the allocation of $1 million to support this foundation that is responsible for granting wishes that change the lives of children with critical illnesses.

Tasia Filippatos, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing president, said in a press release:

Disney’s timeless stories and characters have made an indelible mark on pop culture around the globe, transcending borders, industries and generations.

Representative Sculpture

To kick off the campaign, Disney worked with Virgil Abloh Securities to unveil a 6-foot structural sculpture of the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey from Disney's Fantasia at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London.

“Paying homage to the everlasting legacy of Virgil Abloh, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey sculpture takes inspiration from his work on the grid furniture series and the Mickey Mouse illustration he created in 2018 in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday,” noted Shannon Abloh, the late artist’s wife.

The life-size piece titled 'Structural Sorcerer - a Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Sculpture' was commissioned by Disney and designed by ALASKA ALASKA.

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture, inspired by original artwork by Virgil Abloh, brought to life by Virgil Abloh Securities’ design firm, ALASKA ALASKA, at the Royal College of Art in Battersea, London for Disney’s Create 100. Photo: Disney.

Create 100

The sculpture unveiling celebrates Create 100's goal to inspire and champion the talent of the next generation.

The work will be exhibited over the summer at the RCA, an institution with which Abloh had a close relationship and which recently announced a scholarship in his name to support talented but financially constrained Black British students.

In an ongoing effort to nurture the next generation of creators, Virgil Abloh Securities also recruited multi-disciplinary artist Favor Jonathan, who created a sculpture of Dr. Facilier from Disney's The Princess and the Frog, to be part of the Create 100.

Helping Granting Wishes

“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor 100 years of Disney storytelling than by collaborating with this outstanding collective of visionaries in support of Make-A-Wish,” added Filippatos.

Incredible works of art, items and experiences will be revealed throughout the summer, along with the stories behind them, all planned to be auctioned off to benefit the organization.

We're feeling the vibe of this #SummerOfWishes fundraiser. Tune in July 30-August 6th to help grant life-changing wishes with the @ManaTalentgg ASMR community! Learn more about how you can support & #StreamForWishes at https://t.co/g751nRQi4f. https://t.co/Q977zM23o8 — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) July 28, 2023

Create 100 contributions include everything, from musical elements, to comics, recreations of iconic movie props, and more from renowned talent.

Among the selected artists, the world icon Beyoncé stands out; the famous French fashion designer Christian Louboutin; Swarovski Italian Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert; virtuoso Chinese pianist Lang Lang; American fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger; and the celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz.

Global partners such as adidas, Pandora and Coach will also contribute unique pieces to the celebration.

“Make-A-Wish was born out of the kindness and generosity of community members who saw the power that wishes have to forever change the lives of wish kids, their families and everyone involved. Through Create 100, Disney has come up with an innovative way to bring together some of the world’s most iconic creators and artists to be part of the community that makes wishes possible,” pointed out Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have together granted wishes to more than 150,000 children with serious illnesses around the world. Many cast members in the troupe are also wish-granting volunteers, parents of wished children, or wish alumni.

Life-changing wishes include shopping sprees, studio tours, theme park and resort vacations, cruises, talent shows, sports-themed experiences, and more.