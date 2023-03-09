EP Wealth Advisors launches scholarship to promote diversity in financial services

EP Wealth Advisors LLC, a leading independent registered investment adviser (RIA), recently announced that applications are now open for its first annual Ballou/EP Wealth Diversity in Financial Services Scholarship.

Providing a unique opportunity for students wanting to become certified financial planners (CFP) by connecting them to valuable resources and mentoring opportunities as they progress in their studies, the program is designed to identify and elevate the next generation of financial services leaders.

Named after Lynn Ballou, CFP Emeritus, former senior vice president and partner at EP Wealth Advisors, the scholarship furthers Ballou's mission to support more diverse voices in the financial services industry.

Patrick Goshtigian, CEO of EP Wealth, noted:

This scholarship is a continuation of Lynn's lifelong commitment to mentorship and diversity within our industry.

Initial funding for the scholarship comes from the company, as EP Wealth employees, clients and friends of the firm are actively contributing towards future awards, which are administered alongside the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

Get to know: Lynn Ballou

After her firm — Ballou Plum Wealth Advisors — partnered with EP Wealth Advisors in 2016, Ballou took an active role in the organization driving the company's growth and attracting top talent and teams that laid the foundation for a focused mission and customer culture that define the company today.

Ballou, who retired from her consulting career in 2022, was an active member of the CFP Board throughout her career, serving as an Ambassador for the CFP Standards Board in San Francisco for more than a decade.

Regarded as a pioneer in the financial services industry, Ballou has always advocated for greater diversity, mentorship, and opportunities for a broader range of advisors.

“We hope this scholarship will empower underrepresented groups pursuing the CFP certification and provide them with opportunities for growth and advancement,” added Goshtigian.

The Ballou/EP Wealth Diversity in Financial Services Scholarship

The scholarship program is open to U.S. residents who are enrolled in a CFP Board-registered certificate or undergraduate program, or who plan to enroll in a CFP Board-registered certificate program withinsix months after applying.

Candidates wishing to apply must submit an application through NAPFA, which includes an essay and interview process. The winner will be announced in June 2023.

“We believe that diversity of thought and background is vital to creating a more inclusive financial planning profession, while also yielding a better experience for all investors. We take this responsibility seriously, and this scholarship will help break down barriers for underrepresented groups pursuing careers in this field,” said Ballou.