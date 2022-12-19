Comcast sponsored digital equity summit in Atlanta

"Digital Equity in Georgia: Leveraging Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide" is the name of this meeting that brought together at the Westside Works in the capital of Georgia senior officials from the city, leading educators, and numerous community partners.

In partnership with Inspiredu, a non-profit organization focused on promoting digital inclusion and education, Comcast created the formation of a collaborative workforce that is based in the community.

Broderick Johnson, executive vice president of Digital Equity and executive vice president of Public Polic, noted:

We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work together to close the digital divide across the country, including right here in the great city of Atlanta.

Goals of the meeting

The summit's sponsorship is part of Project UP, a 10-year, $1 billion commitment from Comcast designed to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, drive economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators.

The meeting in Atlanta sought to gather more information on the needs of vulnerable communities and identify solutions and resources available to address them. It also celebrated the work of Comcast's valued digital equity partners in the region, who have worked throughout the pandemic to help drive internet adoption and provide digital literacy to those in need.

Through #ProjectUP, we’re partnering with nonprofit organizations like @ghettofilm to open doors for the next generation of creators. https://t.co/8ugCK7KXQU pic.twitter.com/sdK9AmFiGq — Comcast (@comcast) December 15, 2022

Comcast's efforts

Johnson also used the event to highlight Comcast's efforts to drive digital equity, including the opening of 10 WiFi-connected Xfinity Lift Zones throughout the region, as well as the company's participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and in the Internet Essentials initiative, which provide Internet connections for low-income Americans.

Since 2011, Comcast Internet Essentials has connected more than 10 million Americans from diverse communities with broadband service at home.

“The Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program has made broadband Internet free for millions of American households, but we all need to spread the word about it, help those who need support signing up, and empower them to use their broadband connections effectively,” added Johnson, who also referred to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group that revealed that those who received practical help were more likely to use the Internet to improve their lives.

Johnson highlighted the following study findings:

1 in 3 declared having obtained a new job with higher income

Over 65% now have internet access or a connected device at home

Nearly half now have better healthcare

40% received help to cover basic needs, such as food, rent and housing

During the summit, Comcast also donated 500 laptops to students in grades 3-7 at the KIPP Vision School in Atlanta.

“We are incredibly grateful to Comcast for their generous donation of 500 laptops to our KIPPsters. Being connected at home will help our scholars thrive and put them on a level playing field to excel wherever their dreams may take them,” noted Mini'imah Shaheed, chief executive officer of the KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools.