LIVE STREAMING
Graphic to illustrate digital literacy.
We live in an increasingly digital world. Photo: Vicki Hamilton — Pixabay.

$250,000 to bridge the digital divide

New grant launched to promote digital literacy and inclusion.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Small Business Development Centers staff.

SBA Keeps Growing Support

September 6th, 2023
Article
Woman taking care of an elderly patient.

Taking Care of Caregivers

September 6th, 2023
Article
Panoramic view of Buffalo, NY.

Empowering Latinos in NY

September 5th, 2023
Article
Students working on a project outside the classroom.

Diversifying Finances

August 30th, 2023
Article
SBA Administrator visits Kentucky.

Aid For Those Who Help

August 30th, 2023
Article
Black woman posing.

Empowering Diversity

August 29th, 2023
Article
Panoramic view of Philadelphia.

Time To Rise Together

August 17th, 2023
Article
SBA's 70 anniversary celebration.

Aid For Rural Communities

August 16th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 07, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

o9 Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise AI software platforms to transform planning and decision making, recently announced the submission of its first o9 Digital Tomorrow grant.

$250,000 will be invested to support initiatives that help promote digital literacy and promote technological inclusion in diverse communities.

Igor Rikalo, president and COO at o9 Solution, stated through a press release:

The digital divide is a significant issue in our global society, and the groups and regions affected by a lack of access to technology cannot fully participate in the digital age.

Goals

According to the tech firm, the intended purpose of the grant includes:

  • Help communities improve digital literacy
  • Improve and expand access to technological devices
  • Promote the use of technology by marginalized groups
  • Promote responsible digital citizenship
  • Foster innovation and strengthen community participation

The application process is open to eligible entities, including non-profit organizations, community organizations, and educational institutions, through Oct. 31, 2023.

Social impact

o9 Digital Tomorrow Grant is described by the company as a continuation of the company's strong commitment to support social impact initiatives that promote inclusion and accessibility in technology.

o9 has supported community-focused organizations around the world, highlighting the following examples:

  • o9 supported 2 interns from the Microsoft and Tata STRIVE Cybershikshaa program, helping female engineering/MCA graduates from humble backgrounds enter the digital industry.
  • o9 hosted a virtual panel with Girls Inc, an organization that empowers young women through mentorship and programming.
  • o9 donated laptops for Panchayath Union Middle School in celebration of Teachers day in India. The teachers were trained to use the laptops and the educational resources installed.
  • o9 collaborated with India Cares Foundation, Swabhimaan and VIDYA Integrated Development for Youth and Adults, to set up a Computer Learning Center to provide accessible computer education for all the children in one of the urban communities in Bangalore.
  • o9 has a strategic collaboration with the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). o9 provided B. Tech curriculum books to 15 women engineering colleges in Telangana. Furthermore, o9 funded the complete renovation and donation of equipment enabling more than 600 girls to access fully equipped and advanced science labs.
  • In ‘Q4 2022, o9 made a substantial contribution to Khan Academy to support their hosting costs so that its free education resources could be accessible to 750,000 digital learners across the globe.

"Through the o9 Digital Tomorrow Grant, we seek to continue to help bridge this gap by funding organizations that foster access to technology that help educate and empower underserved communities to flourish in a technology-driven world,” added Rikalo.

Eligible applications will be reviewed by a comprehensive panel of stakeholders within o9, as well as company partners. Final selection will be made by o9 leadership and selected entities will be notified in early Dec. 2023.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link