FedEx launches '50 Days of Caring' to celebrate its 50th anniversary

In honor of hitting 50 years old, FedEx unveiled its 50 Days of Caring initiative, which will see team members nationwide get more involved in their communities and give back.

Ending with a celebration on April 17, the actual day FedEx will celebrate 50 years, the company will also present $50,000 gift to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization that provides meals globally in response to various humanitarian and climate crises.

Raj Subramaniam, FedEx president and chief executive officer, stated:

For the last 50 years, FedEx has transformed the world by connecting people and possibilities, and we want to celebrate this milestone anniversary by giving back.

Celebrating early

FedEx also celebrated the successful completion of its Cares 50 by 50 initiative, which set out to help 50 million people for the company's 50th birthday.

“Exceeding our 50 by 50 goal of supporting 50 million people globally demonstrates the incredible dedication of FedEx team members and our steadfast commitment to deliver more than packages, but also hope, opportunity, and good in the world,” added Subramaniam.

It hit the goal early, and FedEx is now inviting its employees around the world to show their support for the communities they serve every day by participating in '50 Days of Solidarity' and volunteering for a nonprofit organization or donating items to an organization in need.

We’ve exceeded our #FedExCares 50 by 50 goal of positively impacting 50 million people by our 50th birthday! We’re celebrating by kicking off 50 Days of Caring for team members and making a $50k donation to @WCKitchen. https://t.co/u1RLW196KU pic.twitter.com/wYrEvq2svD — FedEx (@FedEx) February 27, 2023

FedEx Cares' social impact

Launched in 2019, FedEx Cares works around the world with more than 900 nonprofit organizations to make a direct and positive impact on more than 50 million people.

Here are some milestones achieved thanks to the philanthropic and community efforts of team members:

Providing Hope and Healing — Leveraging the company's global network to bring essential items and medicines to people when natural disasters and crises strike.

Making dreams come true — Investing in inclusion and in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Put the planet first — Investing in solutions and innovations to create more sustainable cities and empowering team members to restore and protect the environment through community service.

Volunteer Time — Offer it up to the community to help keep children warm and feed the hungry.

“The success of our first 50 years and the impact of our charitable and volunteer efforts inspires us to create a future as transformative as our first five decades. For all that we have achieved, doing our part to build a better, brighter world will be our most important delivery yet,” said Subramaniam.