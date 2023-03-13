Him For Her celebrates 100 women appointed to corporate boards

Him For Her, a national social impact company recently announced a milestone of 100 women appointed to corporate boards since it began its efforts to accelerate diversity on corporate boards in the United States.

As a direct result of the connections the organization has fostered, women have been appointed to 100 board seats, with 40% of those appointments going to women of color.

Jocelyn Mangan, founder and CEO of Him For Her, noted:

The health of our society depends upon the full participation of women in all rooms of power, and the boardroom is the most important room in corporations.

Get to know: Him For Her

Recognized as the only organization focused on introducing board-ready women to companies on a large scale, Him For Her connects CEOs, investors and board members with its network of more than 6,000 female directors, in which more than a third are identify as women of color.

Impact by the numbers

50% of newly appointed are first-time directors

53% are full-time executives

10% are first-generation college graduates, hailing from 25 different U.S. metropolitan areas.

72% were appointed to positions on private company boards

8% were designated for companies that went to the initial public offering

“Every one of these board appointments has the potential to influence outcomes for thousands of stakeholders – not only investors but also customers, employees and their families,” added Mangan.

Non-profit Him For Her selected to close the markets to highlight their work in accelerating diversity on for-profit boards. Photo: Nasdaq LinkedIn Profile.

Empowering women

Highlighting that the gender gap in the boardroom is a networking issue, the 2021 Him For Her & Crunchbase Study Of Gender Diversity On Private Company Boards shows that just 14% of all board seats at the best-funded private companies are held by women, and just 3% by women of color, even though research shows several outperforming their peers.

Born out of the Aspen Institute, Him For Her has created a frictionless approach to bridging the gap between those in today's boardroom and the women seeking to contribute their expertise and experience to corporate governance, partnering, even to date, with more than 100 leading private equity and venture capital firms as part of its network.

The company connects CEOs and current board members with women interested in board service through a series of executive roundtables and select board referrals that it offers free of charge.

“Every company can benefit from more diversity of thought in the boardroom and yet many struggle to find candidates. The biggest obstacle is giving women visibility for board opportunities. Him For Her has solved that problem. We've seen first-hand the uniquely effective model that Him For Her has developed. The organization made it incredibly easy to find exceptional candidates that we may have never met through our personal networks. As a result, our portfolio companies are stronger for our partnership,” said Brad Feld, partner and co-founder of venture capital firm Foundry.