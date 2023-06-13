From Medellín to Krypton: Sasha Calle debuts as the new DC Supergirl in the next ‘The Flash’

Sasha Calle, 27, who starred in the soap opera The Young and The Restless for four years, will debut on the big screen playing the DC Comics superheroine in ‘The Flash,’ which opens on June 16 in the United States.

The new Supergirl, played for the first time by a Latina, has turned heads and generated a huge impact for what promises to be an intense and outstanding performance.

The Flash's director, the Argentine Andy Muschietti, recounted in an interview that "Calle's magical audition for the role really spoke to me, and I simply had to choose the dark-haired actress," this making reference to the fact that the character always had been portrayed by blonde and blue-eyed women, both on screen and in the comics.

“There's something about her that I can't explain. Mainly her strength, but also her vulnerability. It's a matter of intuition, where you say something magical can happen here," added Muschietti, who also directed the IT movies.

Colombian Roots

Although Calle was born in Boston, Massachusetts, her thick accent, which she lets out naturally in the interviews she gives in Spanish-language, reveals her ties to Medellín, Colombia, a place where she has family and to which until before the pandemic she traveled frequently.

Through an interview on a Colombian radio station, Calle highlighted how excited she feels to have been chosen to wear the cape.

"I loved it, I always told Andy that I believe that the character was written in the stars for me and I would not have seen it any other way, and I am very happy and proud to be here," said Calle.

The actress, who maintains ties to her family in Medellín, despite not having visited them in three years, also spoke about her background as a Colombian-American and the pride she takes in her accent, which her cousin has described as "more marked than an arepa.”

Calle also described her desire to bring a human element to the character, who is also an alien with intense emotions who finds herself in a dark and lonely place until she finds hope and a sense of belonging on Earth.

“We found her in a very dark and sad place, I think she is an immigrant, she lost her home, her planet, and she comes with the hope of finding a safe place to live with her cousin and obviously we found her not in a good place. She was not well received and we see her grow with the sun,” highlighted Calle.

Muschietti clearly understood the weight of casting a Latina actress as Supergirl, and for that reason he recorded and posted the moment he cast her in a Zoom call in 2021, where a visibly emotional Calle could be seen.

The Colombian-American added that she hopes she can further develop her character in the future.