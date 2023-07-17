‘Leguizamo Does America’ nominated for the HCA TV Award

Through a travelogue format, the Colombian-American actor explores and highlights different Latino communities and personalities in the United States.

During season one of this docuseries, John Leguízamo visited cities like New York, Miami, Washington D.C., Chicago, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, places where he had the company of guests like George López and Robert Rodríguez, well-known Latino celebrities.

Leguízamo said to Variety:

I’m so excited for the opportunity to go deeper into America and keep exploring Latin excellence and go to the source of our happiness! More Latin legends dinners, more eating and laughter!

Successful First Season

Premiering on April 16, 'Leguizamo Does America' drew more viewers in the adults 25-54 demographic than any other MSNBC Films series, while Hispanic viewers made up 13% of its audience.

The network also noted that the docuseries surpassed CNN in terms of total weekly viewers during its six weeks, and it was Peacock's most-watched MSNBC original in more than two years.

“The team behind ‘Leguizamo Does America’ created an illuminating series that is as savvy and clever as it is savory and colorful — told through the lens of one of the most iconic voices of the Latino community. This show proves once again that there is an audience for diverse stories, and we are so excited MSNBC is its home for another season,” said Rashida Jones, MSNBC’s president.

Gente !! ...



Leguizamo Does America has been nominated for an HCA TV Award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Nonfiction Series!! pic.twitter.com/fcHpkZVipm — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 12, 2023

'Leguizamo Does America' hails from MSNBC Films and NBC News Studios. Ben De Jesus serves as director. To date, the locations that will be visited by Leguízamo have not been revealed.

“It’s been such an honor and pleasure to create, develop and produce this series with a partner as talented, brilliant and passionate as John Leguízamo. We’re especially proud to help put a spotlight on the Latino community’s rich culture and significant contributions to this country, working with a predominantly Latino editorial and production staff. We had an exciting first season with MSNBC Films, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them again on season 2,” said Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios.

Revelation in 'Late Night' with Seth Meyers

“I was supposed to be Tom Hanks’ lover. So I turned it down for Super Mario Brothers. And then of course they all won Oscars. And I won the ‘John How Could You Be So Stupid Award’ from my wife,” told Leguízamo in ‘Late Night.’

The actor referred to the proposal he rejected to play Hanks's partner in the multi-award-winning film ‘Philadelphia,’ a decision that, due to his lack of experience, was obviously not the most successful.

The role that Leguízamo was initially offered later went to Antonio Banderas, despite Hanks personally asking the former to reconsider before turning it down a second time.

For its part, the 1993 adaptation of Super Mario Brothers became one of many video game-to-film adaptations that failed critically and commercially, drawing backlash, no awards, and just $20.9 million against a $48 million budget.

Released in 1993, Philadelphia was based on a true story and featured Tom Hanks as a gay man who sued his company for wrongful termination after revealing his HIV diagnosis. The film was nominated for 5 Academy Awards of which it won 2, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Tom Hanks.