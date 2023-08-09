LIVE STREAMING
'Blue Beetle' expects to fetch $30 million during its U.S. opening

The Warner Bros. film about the Latino superhero from DC Comics has generated wide expectation among the public.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 09, 2023

Thanks to an important promotional strategy, which has appealed especially to the Latino public in the United States, the premiere of the new film from the DC Comics universe has aroused renewed interest and has considerably improved box office prospects after the failure of 'The Flash,’ the last presentation of the franchise.

The Economic Times (ET) highlighted the wide promotional reach of 'Blue Beetle,’ highlighting how Warner Bros has strategically promoted 'Blue Beetle' alongside prints of 'Barbie' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.’ 

The campaign has run across major networks, like ABC, Univision, NBC, Fox, and AMC, where these TV spots have appeared during various high-profile shows, including NBA games, 'America's Got Talent,’ MLB games, and more. 

Also, according to iSpot figures, the film's TV campaign has garnered a substantial 500 million impressions.

Good Atmosphere in the Middle of the Strike

Amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a situation that has prevented several talents from promoting the film, box office forecasts are positive.

Although the projected opening of $30 million is less than the opening of recent films in the franchise, such as "The Flash" ($55 million) and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" ($30.1 million), support from the Latino public can raise projections.

ET notes that movies aimed at Hispanic and Latino audiences often exhibit behavior not initially anticipated in their first few weekends.

It specifically points to the recent example of 'The Meg 2: The Trench,' which exceeded expectations with a $30 million opening, attracting a large number of Hispanics and Latinos, who make up 25% of the total audience.

About the Movie

In 'Blue Beetle', Xolo Maridueña leads the cast as Jaime Reyes, a young graduate who discovers an alien biotechnological relic that gives him incredible powers.

The tape is the latest version of a hero who has a history dating back to 1939, making him one of the first superheroes to appear in comics.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, and Susan Sarandon.

Originally conceived for HBO Max, 'Blue Beetle' has been highlighted as the first superhero feature film aimed specifically at Latino and Hispanic audiences, making its rapid move to the theatrical release schedule, under the direction of the team led by Walter Hamada of DC, a moment to celebrate.

According to ET, “directorial efforts of Angel Manuel Soto in 'Blue Beetle' have struck a chord with Latino and Hispanic moviegoers, as evident from its soaring unaided awareness metrics in tracking. This unaided awareness metric, which gauges unprompted recognition of upcoming films, is currently outpacing even Sony's 'Gran Turismo’.”

