Gabe Gutiérrez will be NBC News' Senior White House Correspondent

Gabe Gutiérrez, who has served as a New York-based national correspondent for NBC News, has been announced as the new Senior White House Correspondent and will join the team ahead of the 2024 election.

During his career, Gutiérrez has primarily focused on breaking national news and reporting for all network platforms, including "TODAY," "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," MSNBC, NBC News NOW, CNBC, Telemundo, and NBCNews.com.



Gabe’s arrival following his accomplishments as one of the most collaborative and hardest working journalists will enable us to build upon our leadership position at the White House. He joins an All-Star Team led by Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander and Kelly O’Donnell, Senior White House Correspondent and the new President of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Gutiérrez’s Career

After joining NBC News in 2012, Gutiérrez covered top stories from around the world and was part of the "NBC Nightly News" team that won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for their coverage of the 2013 tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma.

Since then, the journalist, a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, has reported on historic floods, wildfires, riots, and mass murders.

He also covered a host of high-profile police shootings, including ones that garnered national attention in Ferguson, North Charleston, Baton Rouge, and Charlotte.

In 2016, Gutiérrez, who is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and who has double-majors in political science, was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, he joined the NBC political team covering the Republican primary. In 2017, she reported from Charlottesville, Virginia, after a deadly white nationalist rally. Then he covered back-to-back hurricanes: Harvey in Texas; Irma in Florida; and Maria in Puerto Rico.

His reporting on the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria was featured in "Powerless," an NBC late-night movie that was among the network's most-watched digital documentaries of the year.

He has also participated in the following coverages:

In Mexico, he covered the recapture of the world's most wanted drug trafficker, "El Chapo."

In 2019, he reported live from Venezuela as tensions rose amid a spiraling economic and political crisis.

During the Trump administration, Gutiérrez was one of the network journalists who spent the most time on the U.S. Southern border, speaking with both Central American migrants and Border Patrol agents.

In 2020 and 2021, he reported extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, filing reports in hospital ICUs from New York to Washington state.

He was also the network's top correspondent on the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In 2022 he traveled to Ukraine to cover the war.

In 2023, he reported from Southeastern Turkey following earthquakes that killed more than 40,000 people.

Gutiérrez has recently been traveling the country covering the Republican presidential field as it continues to take shape.

David Noriega Joins NBC News and MSNBC as Los Angeles Correspondent

David Noriega joins the networks as a correspondent in Los Angeles, reporting on all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC.

Noriega comes from VICE News, where he covered criminal justice, organized extremism, and labor issues in the United States, as well as migration in the Americas, North Africa, and Europe.

Noriega has reported nationally and internationally on a wide range of stories including asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. mass shootings, the fentanyl crisis, teacher strikes in Los Angeles and Denver, the unrest electoral process in Brazil, and the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

At VICE News, Noriega also hosted and co-directed the award-winning digital series "Border to Border," which explored international borders on three continents through the lenses of culture, politics, and history.

Before joining VICE News, Noriega was a national reporter at BuzzFeed News.

Noriega has received Emmy nominations for his coverage of Central American migration, the Venezuelan political crisis, and the murder of environmentalists in Colombia. He has also won awards from The New York Press Club, The National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and The French-American Foundation, among others.