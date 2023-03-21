Latin Grammy Awards add new categories, change existing ones

The Latin Recording Academy — the governing body of the Latin Grammys — announced a number of additional awards and other changes for future editions of the celebration.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, stated:

Our priority is to effectively represent all the Latin music creators that we serve. We are excited to present these new categories that reflect the constant evolution of our music.

The new field and categories

Best Songwriter of the Year — As part of the newly-created Songwriting Field, this new category recognizes writing excellence, the profession, and the art of songwriting. Songwriters must have a minimum of six newly-written songs on which they receive credit as a songwriter or co-songwriter and on which they are not a performer, producer, or engineer.

The other new categories are as follows

Best Singer-Songwriter Song — To be eligible in this new category in the Singer-Songwriter Field, at least 51% of the lyrics of the single or track must be in Spanish, Portuguese, or any regional autochthonous dialect, and they must belong to an album current singer-songwriter competing in the Singer-Songwriter Album category that year.

— To be eligible in this new category in the Singer-Songwriter Field, at least 51% of the lyrics of the single or track must be in Spanish, Portuguese, or any regional autochthonous dialect, and they must belong to an album current singer-songwriter competing in the Singer-Songwriter Album category that year. Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance — This new category within the Portuguese Language Field recognizes the enormous amount of urban music that is being created in Brazil and Portugal. The singles or tracks can include a fusion mix of urban styles with other genres as long as the urban character predominates.

Other changes

Album of the Year — At least 51% of the total time for albums in the General Field must be newly-recorded material. It will be awarded to artist or producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% of total album time.

— At least 51% of the total time for albums in the General Field must be newly-recorded material. It will be awarded to artist or producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% of total album time. Song Categories — It is now mandatory to include the date of composition when submitting a product to all Song categories.

— It is now mandatory to include the date of composition when submitting a product to all Song categories. New Criteria For Best Engineered Album — Awarded to recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) accredited with at least 33% of the album and Master Engineer(s) accredited with at least 51% of the album within the Production Field.

All updates will take effect for the next edition of the Latin Grammys, which will take place in November.

The online registration process for the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards begins on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

