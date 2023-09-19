The Latin Grammys present the nominees of their annual ceremony

The Latin Recording Academy® recently announced the nominees for the 24th annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, the international awards that celebrate excellence in Latin music, and the only award given by music industry professionals.

According to the organization, this year, the Song of the Year category has an exceptional group of creators and artists who reflect the diversity of Latino music and its great cultural influence worldwide.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in a press release:

This group of creators reflects the musical excellence and richness of Latino music, and we look forward to celebrating them during Latin GRAMMY® Week in Seville, which will be a truly historic moment for our organization.

About the Awards

During the awards process, music creator members, who are part of The Latin Recording Academy, and who represent the various genres and creative fields, among them, artists, composers, producers, and recording and mixing engineers, vote.

“After evaluating more than 19,000 entries, we are pleased to share the nominees of the 24th edition of the Latin GRAMMYs®,” added Abud.

For this year's edition, a new area and three categories were added to the Latin GRAMMY® awards process: Composer of the Year, Best Singer-Songwriter Song, and Best Urban Performance in the Portuguese Language.

About the Artists

This year's nominees were selected in 56 categories, and reflect a wide variety of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023).

According to the Academy's regulations, all songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and have a minimum percentage of the lyrics (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese or any regional autochthonous dialect.

The final round of voting to select the Latin GRAMMY® winners will begin on Sep. 29, 2023.

Es un honor para nosotros anunciar a los Nominados para la 24.a Entrega Anual del #LatinGRAMMY 🎶



É uma honra para nós anunciar os indicados para a 24ª Entrega Anual do #LatinGRAMMY 🎶 https://t.co/ev11X9ruky — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) September 19, 2023

Ceremony in Seville, Spain

The 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will take place on Thurday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions (FIBES), in Seville, Spain.

The broadcast will be on charge of Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain.

Prior to the broadcast, the Latin GRAMMY® Premiere ceremony — the long-running evening filled with memorable performances and emotional acceptance speeches — will take place and winners in most categories will be announced.

Nominees

Below is the list of nominees in some of the General Categories:

Record of the Year

"No es que te extrañe" – Christina Aguilera

"Carretera y manta" – Pablo Alborán

"Déjame llorarte" – Paula Arenas con Jesús Navarro

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" – Bizarrap con Shakira

"Si tú me quieres" – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

"Mientras me curo del cora" – Karol G

"De todas las flores" – Natalia Lafourcade

"Ojos marrones" – Lasso

"La fórmula" – Maluma & Marc Anthony

"Despechá" – Rosalía

"Correcaminos" – Alejandro Sanz con Danny Ocean

Album of the Year

La cu4rta hoja – Pablo Alborán

A ciegas – Paula Arenas

De adentro pa afuera – Camilo

Décimo cuarto – Andrés Cepeda

Vida cotidiana – Juanes

Mañana será bonito – Karol G

De todas las flores – Natalia Lafourcade

Play – Ricky Martín

Eadda9223 – Fito Páez

Escalona nunca se había grabado así – Carlos Vives

To see the full list of nominees in all 56 categories, click here.