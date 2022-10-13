Superstars join Grammy Museum's music education campaign

The initiative seeks to raise funds for its endowment and educational programs, which will allow, among other innovations, to provide free access for all students to the museum located in downtown Los Angeles, as well as widen its education plans throughout the United States.

Michael Sticka, GRAMMY Museum President and CEO, stated:

Many in the music industry have come together to help us achieve our goal of making music education a vital part of kids' lives, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their support. I’d also like to thank our co-chairs Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, and Rosalía.

Affordable music education

The Grammy Museum initiative seeks to remove the financial burden to access music education and nurture the next generation of music creators and leaders.

The campaign is a call to action for the music industry, with record labels, publishers, artists, promoters and more coming together to ensure music education is accessible, sustainable and available to each and every one who wants it.

“Our goal with this campaign is very simple, to do our best to democratize music education by expanding our reach into underserved communities where access to our museum and educational programs could make a huge impact and ultimately foster the next generation of music’s creators and leaders,” added Sticka.

Fundraising

Through the money raised, it is planned to double the number of students who have access to the Museums' galleries each year, expanding the educational and community programs that have served more than 435,000 students through programs such as GRAMMY Camp, GRAMMY In The Schools, and the Quinn Coleman Scholarship Fund.

Celebrity reactions

“I was able to visit the Grammy Museum a lot when I was growing up. We saw so many amazing artists perform that I never would’ve been able to see otherwise. I love the exhibits and the whole experience. I am excited to help kids who are the same age as I was to have free access to this magical place and all that it has to offer in music education and experiences,” said Billie Eilish.

“Access to music education has the power to not only shape music’s next generation, but also provides a creative outlet that is crucial to a child’s development. It gives students the opportunity to excel creatively, as well as in their academic performance beyond music. I am eternally grateful to the music educators that touched my life, they were my foundation to creating this incredible journey I am on. I’m proud to be co-chair of the GRAMMY Museum’s Campaign For Music Education in their work to democratize and expand their education and community programs,” noted Dua Lipa.

“I am so excited to chair this campaign alongside Billie, Dua, Bruno, and Rosalía. Music education should be available to everyone so I am honoured to be a part of spreading the GRAMMY Museum’s reach and cultivating music’s next generation,” highlighted Shawn Mendes.

“Music is such an important form of art and communication there’s not even a single day I don’t feel grateful that I could study music since I was 9 years old. I wouldn’t be who I am if I couldn’t grow up being a musician as i did. I feel that music makes the world a warmer place. Everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to music education. Being a part of this campaign is important to me because now kids of all different backgrounds will be able to learn in a supportive environment,” pointed out Rosalía.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can support, click here.

About the GRAMMY Museum

Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and meaning of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming.

Paying tribute to the collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form, from the technology of the recording process, to the legends that have left lasting marks on cultural identity.