Why is a woman's body a Supreme Court topic?

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Louisiana’s attempt to further limit access to abortion for the second time in four years.

In 2014, Louisiana made it a law that physicians who performed abortion procedures at clinics must have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Following the change, The Center for Reproductive Rights argued that the law was unnecessary and sued. They explained that it was not only not needed, but that the admitting privileges were difficult, and medical complications from an abortion in the first trimester are extremely rare.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal judges to reject the law because he believed it was similar to the law that was also denied in Texas in 2016.

The decision was a reaffirmation that it is unconstitutional to pass laws that create a major obstacle for women who are in need of an abortion. Currently in Louisiana, there are three abortion clinics still open, and with this strike down, it allows them to remain functioning.

Though it was a relief for pro-choice activists, the concerns for reproductive rights still exist.

Nancy Northup, the president for the Center for Reproductive Rights released a statement saying the Supreme Court ruling could cause states to take advantage of blurry abortion laws and pass stricter legislation.

“The Court’s decision could embolden states to pass even more restrictive laws when clarity is needed if abortion rights are to be protected,” she said.

The reason for concerns is that later on this year, there will be two more rulings on reproductive rights. Additionally, in May, the Supreme Court heard two arguments from the Trump administration on letting employers refuse birth control coverage on “moral” grounds.

Roe v. Wade is still not safe, and with more conservative justices possibly coming in, it could overturn a right that should not even be a decision made by men.

Though a victory, it is still shocking to see that in the vast social progress the world has made over the last fifty years, the decision for women to do what they want with their bodies is still up for debate in the Supreme Court.