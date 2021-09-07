Restoring our History is Essential to our Future | OP-ED

Writer, actor and comedian John Leguizamo is telling the story of American Latinos in an act of quiet desperation.

Raised in the U.S., and therefore traumatized by an American Education that suppressed his past and the story of who he was, the extremely talented artist born in Colombia set out to write, and at the same time act out Latino History for Morons.

The title of the Broadway show, now on Netflix, gives you. an idea of the writer’s urgency to set the record straight and, at the same time, scream out loud — if only for therapeutic reasons — how he was affected as an adult by being dispossessed of his history when he was a child. It was to the point he couldn’t tell his own children, when he was of age to have them, where they all came from, as much as the Jewish or Scottish could.

Now that we are about to start the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, it is time for us to ask the hard questions:

Why do the curricula from elementary school all the way to college not say Latinos play a role in the History of the U.S. when they did every step of the way? My younger daughter went to a prestigious “Friends School” in Abington, PA, but she picked up little there at the prestigious Quakers School about her own ancestry.

Why is it that important part of American history was not officially acknowledged until 1967, when President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation proposed by Edward A. Roybal, a U.S. Congressman from California of Latino descent, to finally acknowledge contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and economy of the United States of America.

Why are the representations of these Americans in our political institutions, as well as the corporate leadership ranks, and the institutions of higher education, so scarce?

Why are Hispanics treated as if they were the lesser “minority” group, not the most vibrant demographic they have become, as the Census 2020 proved once again? They are also the most reliable work force and most innovative class of entrepreneurs America commands today to boast to the world.

It is time to amend that, not only for the benefit of Hispanic Americans, but also for the benefit of the country these Americans have called home for the past 250 years.

According to Leguizamo, Hispanic Americans are the most condecorated ethnic group in the history of the U.S. Army.

“Good infantry men,” Al Pacino acknowledged in the movie, Scent of a Woman.

Thanks to writers like Leguizamo, that history is in the early stages of finally being pieced together.

From the War of Independence in the 18th Century, to the Civil War in the 19th, to the 2 World Wars, to the Korean and Vietnam wars of the 20th, all the way to the urban stories of the 21st from “In the Heights,” written out by fellow New Yorker and Broadway celebrity Lin Manuel Miranda.

Because the act of restoring our History is crucially important to the future of this nation, AL DIA News Media will be bringing to The Union League of Philadelphia 10 stalwarts of our history this coming September the 24th, 2021.

They are the #ALDIArchetypes 2021 who will all receive the “Ambassador Manuel Torres” Awards, a high-end acknowledgement by AL DIA News Media that will resurrect another story buried in our past:

The story of the first diplomat that represented a Latin American country in the United States, a noble man known to his fellow Philadelphians as “the Franklin of South America” who has been quietly in our midst for the past 200 years without most of us knowing it.