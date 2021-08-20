2021 AL DÍA Archetype: Nathalie Rayes

The sixth annual celebration of America’s Hispanic Heritage — the 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes event — will see 10 outstanding Hispanic professionals be honored with the 2021 Ambassador Manuel Torres Award.

The honorees will be distinguished across 10 categories. They are: public service, non-profit, education, corporate, entrepreneurship, sports, performing arts, philanthropy, media and health.

This year, the honoree in the public service category will be Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Project President & CEO. She has served in the role since May 2020.

Latino Victory is a progressive organization working to grow Latino political power by increasing Latino representation at every level of government and building a base of Latino donors to support this critical work.

While she has been the President & CEO of the organization for about a year, she was one of the leaders who helped create the Latino Victory Project, and had served on its board of directors since 2018.

Since officially joining as its leader, she played a critical role in helping Joe Biden get elected president through the Latino vote, doubled the number of progressive Latinos in the U.S. Senate from two to four, and spearheaded efforts to organize phone banks and candidate fundraisers.

Prior to joining the Latino Victory Project, Rayes spent nearly 14 years as vice president of public affairs at Grupo Salinas.

Rayes is originally from Venezuela, before moving to the United States at the age of nine.

She is a graduate of Santa Monica College, earning an associate degree in sociology, before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in public policy with a concentration in internal relations and education from UCLA.

During Hispanic Heritage Month in September, she will be honored as the 2021 AL DÍA Archetype: Ambassador Manuel Torres Award in the category of public service. She will join Damian Rivera as one of 10 honorees at this year’s event.

More honorees will be confirmed in the coming days and weeks ahead.

The 2021 AL DÍA Archetype Hispanic Heritage Gala & Awards Ceremony is set for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Union League of Philadelphia. To reserve your seat at the premier celebration of America's Hispanic Heritage, click here.