Latino History is No Joke | OP-ED

Note from Editor: These are fragment of the speech by our Editor and Publisher, Hernán Guaracao , during last Friday's Hispanic Heritage Gala in the Union League of Philadelphia.

Comedians take first as their job the very subject that is gathering us here tonight.

The writing of History, especially the one that is not yet crafted and can be fictionalized to make people laugh.

Take comedian, writer and actor John Leguizamo, for example, who jumped head first and wrote his recent Broadway play “Latino History for Morons”.

Or George Lopez, screaming on top of his lungs, exactly as John Leguizamo does, on the stage, and he does on the screen, on his show “We Will Do It For Half", also available on Netflix.

Screaming that bitter, dark humor about growing up Latino in North America...

Leguizamo, raised in New York by Colombian immigrant parents, Lopez in California, an orphan child raised by his grandmother. East Coast or West Coast, it is the same for a Latino kid growing up in the U.S.

I am sorry to say Leguízamo and López stories sound to me predictable and rather the result of child abuse at home and in school.

Now they are vengeful venting out their frustrations, doing their own therapeutic screaming to fix through histrionic arts their childhood traumas, the result of passive abuse by adults following the curricula of a public education system for which the Hispanic culture didn’t exist.

A system that indirectly told them they were inferior because their last name was Leguízamo or López.

Growing up ashamed of their own culture, ashamed of their native language they barely spoke with an English accent, or ashamed of their own last name they have to spell out every time…

Ashamed of their own parents because their heavy accent in their English sounded as the very evidence of their family and their culture inadequacies, must have been traumatizing enough.

Take Lin Manuel Miranda, another great American comedian, writer and actor of Puerto Rican descent turning into art his personal drama in “In the Heights” and now in “Hamilton”.

So much a comedian himself he wickedly attempted to make Alexander Hamilton, and the rest of the Founding Fathers, look and sound African American and Puerto Rican.

I see Leguizamo’s, Lopez’s and Miranda’s as the classic witty comedian expression of what is yet to be wrritten, the reality still undocumented that we first can try as a joke.

They are in reality the current manifestations of our community’s current, desperate struggle to articulate our Hispanic story to the rest of America, still indifferent to, or ignorant of, this flip side of the coin.

What I call the yet to be documented side of our History, the Latino History of the United States, the missing chapter of the Great American History.

Leguizamo, Lopez and Miranda made America laugh today when they tried to tell their individual stories, or recast the history of the U.S., the comedian’s way, as each one of them have done in their own masterful way.

“Serious as I know to do good humor is, their version of history few take seriously…”

After all, it is just “comedy” and they are, after all, just “comedians.”

Good comedians, but just comedians, nonetheless.

Not Ken Burns’ credible PBS History’s version, or Sir David Frost’s BBC Historic Interviews.

While History is entertaining, it cannot be just “Entertainment”.

The job of restoring this part of the American history book —the suppressed Latino chapter— can’t be anymore the responsibility of comedians alone.

“As a nation, we can’t afford to wait any longer to shift the narrative around Latinos,” wrote in TIME Magazine in 2019 Eva Longoria, an actress herself, but also entrepreneur and advocate.

How about the rest of us, the news media, the journalists, the writers, the TV Anchors, the Academicians?

The professors in the credible History Departments of U. Penn, Temple or Drexel Universities?

Or the curators of the Museum of Latino History in Washington DC— yet to be hired because the idea of this national Museum, next to the Smithsonian, the African American Museum and the Jewish History Museum, has been waiting for decades to be fully funded.

We are here together today to accomplish one thing, a very simple thing:

To remind ourselves that our great American history is INCOMPLETE.

When I say our history, I don’t mean exclusively Latino History.

Rather, the American History that no one wrote, mainly because we lacked the able writers to write it and the publisher to publish it.

I honestly believe no one was out there going around suppressing. After all, who would have had the time to do such a complete job...

In this honest confrontation with our past we are doing during this Hispanic Heritage Month, some facts we know we should face.

Please don’t be offended by them because I certainly didn’t make them up.

History, first of all, is written by the victors.

FACT 1: Spain lost the war to the U.S. —and Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Philippine Islands, in the process— in 1898, as ratified by the Treaty of Paris.

FACT 2: Mexico lost the war to the U.S. —and half their territory, in the process— 50 years earlier, in 1848, as ratified by the Guadalupe-Hidalgo Treaty.

FACT 3: Spain’s “Armada Invencible” was defeated by the British and the Elements, 2 centuries and a half earlier, in the year 1588.

FACT 4: The Spanish Empire was finally wiped out in 1898— with Teddy Rosevelt’s Rough Riders charging up the San Juan Hill, in Puerto Rico.

These are other more recent facts:

Last night a poor Puerto Rican boy was shot to death by a poor White boy in Philadelphia’s poor Kensington section.

Maybe... Maybe not… God forbid, but we all know it can happen any minute...

This cultural war, which is the direct result of our ignorance of each other’s history, rages on in the streets of North and South Philadelphia, and in every large urban center across the country.

What can we all do about it?

At AL DÍA we believe doing nothing is not an option. We all have the duty to do something, before it is too late.

Before the windows get smashed again, like this past Summer in Walnut street, here in downtown Philadelphia, not far from this prestigious club house, when we saw blocks boarded up after the George Floyd riots.

These are 3 simple questions we can ask:

Rage resulting from our racial differences?

Or anger as a byproduct of our ignorance of each other’s history?

Lack of respect as a result of our lack of knowledge of each other’s own rich heritage?

#ALDIArchetypes is AL DIA’s modest contribution to what must be a common endeavour in the new century.

To write out the chapters of American History yet to be added to our great Encyclopedia Americana.

Perhaps the one which didn’t “fit news to print” of the New York Times, our nation’s paper of record. The one that remains in the Darkness, despite the Washington Post credible Journalism.

“Journalism, remember, has been called the ‘first draft of history’...”

Journalism, remember, has been called the "first draft of history.”

Today we are introducing to you the life story of an exceptional man who lived in Philadelphia 200 years ago. A newspaper man no newspaper in America knows about.

He was an exile in Philadelphia for 26 years, a journalist, a pamphleteer, an entrepreneur, a columnist for a well known local newspaper called “Aurora”— founded in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin’s son, Benjamin Franklin Bache.

Today we will present a new national award we decided to name after him —on purpose— to bring this memorable man back to life.

Ambassador Manuel Torres is the more serious part of American History, played by leaders of Hispanic descent, that needs to be documented.

We Americans of Hispanic descent in North America can’t continue to be the “undocumented”, the unaccounted for, not when we are headed to become one third of the total population of the United States.

So my final question to you all of today is this:

Why do you think Latino History is told only by comedians today, and we, Latinos in the U.S., are more often a laughing stock told by the jesters in society?

How about their creativity, their entrepreneurship and their work ethics that are NO laughing stock (U.S. Latino GDP grew up to almost $2.6 Trillion dollars in 2018), but can certainly impact the U.S. stock market and help maintain the American economy’s predominance in the world in the 21st century.

I am grateful to the comedians that have started the job: López, Miranda, Leguízamo, being the most notorious. Eva Longoria is next with her own movie enterprises.

To me all of this is great news!

It means the work started.

It means we are on our way.

In our way to do the serious part that remains largely undone.

Thank you so very much for coming tonight!

May God Bless you, May God Bless Philadelphia and this Great Nation of ours!

¡GRACIAS!