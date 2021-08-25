'Flamin' Hot,' Eva Longoria's first film as a director

Eva Longoria announced on Monday, Aug. 23 that she finished shooting Flamin' Hot, her first film as a director. The movie was shot in New Mexico and pays tribute to the Latino population.

Although she has already directed other smaller projects in TV series such as Jane the Virgin and Grand Hotel, Flamin' Hot is Longoria's first feature film.

Can’t believe we are wrapped. What a ride! Truly the most special film of my life and can’t wait for everyone to watch this film! Thank you @RPMontanez for sharing your inspirational story with us! pic.twitter.com/UwDwGyGzNE — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 23, 2021

The film tells the story of Richard Montañez, inventor of the famous Flamin' Hot Cheetos snack while working at Frito Lay. Starring Jesse Garcia, Montañez is also part of a very Latino cast that includes Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales and Brice Gonzalez.

"I am honored to have led this team to tell a beautiful story where people can see themselves through these characters and be inspired by the infinite beauty and talent that is so rich in our community," Longoria said in a statement.

For Longoria, as a Latina, occupying positions of power in the film industry is important and necessary to increase diversity and real representation in Hollywood.

"I think Latinos have to get behind the cameras to create more opportunities for our community. We need to be directors, screenwriters and producers," she said.