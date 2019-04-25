Trump, Kushner and the new anti-immigrant agenda

Since the beginning of his administration, President Trump has made it clear that his immigration policy is quite selective.

While his government has focused on punishing Central American countries, his Party tries to gain ground with Venezuela and Brazil; similarly, and after successfully imposing a migratory ban on countries with a Muslim majority, its main political allies remain Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Behind all this, there is only one name: Jared Kushner.

Son-in-law, special advisor, and diplomatic envoy, Jared Kushner is the man with a thousand hats in the Trump Administration.

Despite his conflicting role in the transitional security procedures of his father-in-law's government, Kushner has managed to push the boundaries of the White House and is now at the epicenter of government decisions on immigration.

After the purge carried out within the Department of Homeland Security, Kushner has been commissioned to devise a new roadmap to address the migratory chaos created by the Administration during the last two years on the border with Mexico, and has been given enough freedom of action so that his "experience" may also set the tone in matters on the other side of the Atlantic.

According to CNN, Kushner has a two-part proposal that includes the construction of physical barriers on the southern border and the modernization of the ports of entry, as well as the establishment of 185 different types of visas that give rise to "a system of merit-based immigration."

This new format "will limit the number of low-skilled migrants who enter the country based on family ties," the Daily Caller added, and would completely reform the asylum and seasonal guests laws.

In a Time Magazine event, Kushner said he had a "very detailed proposal" ready that would "maintain the humanitarian values ​​of our country."

"I do believe that the president’s position on immigration has been maybe defined by his opponents by what he’s against as opposed to what he’s for," the advisor added.

This new advance against immigration has been framed by the consequences of the Mueller Report, where President Trump was exposed with constant attempts to obstruct justice.

Members of the Democratic Party, such as representatives Ilhan Omar and Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have voiced the need to subject Trump to an impeachment process that could set a precedent and a definite limit to the abuse of presidential power.

However, the decision of the Democratic leadership not to initiate a political impeachment against the president seems to have given enough impetus to his conception of executive power and to carry out a second crusade against immigration, this time led by the same official who managed to change the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, definitely turning its back on the Palestinian community.