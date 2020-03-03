‘All Against Sanders.’ Joe Biden brings together the conservative wing of the Democratic Party

After being one of the most diverse Primaries in history, the election for the Democratic nomination has once again become a battle between two white men.

While Senator Bernie Sanders took the majority of delegates in Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a powerful victory in South Carolina, with 48.8% of the vote last weekend.

This Tuesday, as voters in 14 states begin their selection process, Biden has become the strongest option for members of the Democratic establishment who fear that the Sanders' victory will mean the re-election of Donald Trump in November.

On Monday, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Texas front-runner Beto O'Rourke joined the former vice president in Dallas in support of his campaign.

Similarly, and as reported by CBS News, former Virginia Mayor Terry McAuliffe announced his support for Biden, along with Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Veronica Escobar, Congressman Gil Cisneros and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

“I’m delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden,” the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., told a small crowd at an appearance outside a Dallas restaurant Monday evening. “He is somebody of such extraordinary grace and kindness and empathy.”

The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people. It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign—and it’s what @JoeBiden has practiced his whole life.



I'm proud to stand with the VP and help make him our next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/Y9SqDLZS0g — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 3, 2020

Klobuchar, for her part, said at a rally for the former vice president's campaign, "He can bring our country together and build that coalition of that fired-up Democratic base as well as independents as well as moderate Republicans. Because we do not, in our party, want to eke by with a victory. We want to win big."

The risk, for many, is that Senator Sanders' flirt with the word "socialism", often seen as "too radical" for the average Democratic voter, may not only give Trump a victory in November but put the Party in an ideological direction that is beyond what is tolerable by the economic machine behind it.

"A run of victories for Sanders in states like California, Texas, and Minnesota have the potential to fundamentally alter the identity of a party he has for decades sought to remake according to his own vision," explains CNN. But if Biden can pull together undecided voters, especially suburban moderates, Sanders' position would be dramatically weakened -- and his campaign's early promise put in doubt.”

This promise includes, in part, maintaining control in the House of Representatives and regaining a majority in the Senate.

But for Sanders’ supporters, his nomination –and the idea behind it– is an urgent issue in the country's politics. A symptom of this was the record fundraising announced by his campaign last Monday, with a figure of $46.5 million in the month of February alone, which ensures that Sanders will remain competitive.

"I'm proud of the grassroots organizations that we have. Look, we are taking on the establishment. And I fully understand, no great surprise to me that establishment politicians are not going to endorse us," Sanders said when asked about Biden's recent haul. "The establishment will rally around establishment candidates. That's the simple reality."